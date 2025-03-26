Farmers have vowed to “fight like hell” against any moves to implement an inheritance tax in Australia as British farmers continue to protest about changes to tax reform in the UK.

National Farmers Federation chief executive David Jochinke was probed about the issue at the WAFarmers annual meeting in Perth last week, with one farmer asking whether the issue was “on the table”.

Thousands of British farmers have protested in London in recent months about the impact of inheritance tax changes on British agriculture, with many saying they are asset rich and cash poor.

The UK Government argues the changes, which would tax inherited farms worth more than one million pounds, won’t affect the majority of farm owners.

Mr Jochinke said governments and the public often perceived farmers as “very wealthy in assets”.

“We understand this is something annually discussed, and it is something we have to keep constant watch on,” he said.

“We put the position forward that if you try and tax the future of an asset, the generation trying to farm that asset will always be chasing their tail.”

Australia used to have State and Federal inheritance taxes, but they were abolished in the late 1970s as they were seen as unpopular with voters.

Recent statistics show Australians were set to inherit an estimated $3.5 trillion during the next 20 years, the biggest intergenerational wealth transfer in the nation’s history.

Former WAFarmers president John Hassell, who stepped down at the meeting, said both organisations would “fight like hell” if the Federal Government tried to introduce the tax.

Australia is in the minority of major economies that don’t tax inherited wealth, with 24 of the 38 OECD countries having taxes on inheritance or estate taxes.

Proponents for the move argue it would provide a “fairer system of wealth distribution”, with an Anglicare Australia report suggesting not having the tax had created an “economic divide between asset-rich households and those who must rely solely on wages”.