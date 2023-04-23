Food security the focus of new Edith Cowan University study

Edith Cowan University students are delving into the topic of food security and want to know what Wheatbelt residents think of the important topic.

ECU’s new Food Action Group’s research project aims to explore how food moves from farm to mouth and identify which parts of this pathway can be improved.

Students will be conducting community and stakeholder discussion forums in Narrogin on April 28, with participants invited to share their thoughts on food issues within the Wheatbelt and suggest ideas on how to improve them.

They can also offer insights into how people co-create actionable solutions for food access problems in the region.

During this session, the ECU team will share how other countries are supporting collaborative food solutions through Food Action Groups.

ECU recently conducted a review that demonstrated how Food Action Groups positively impacted local food systems around the world.

It found they focusing on improving food system equity, increasing knowledge and/or demand for and access to healthy food, and supporting environmental sustainability, food system resiliency and economic development.

ECU recently conducted a Systematic Scoping Review demonstrating Food Action Groups positively impact local food systems around the world by focusing on improving food system equity, increasing knowledge and/or demand for and access to healthy food, and supporting environmental sustainability, food system resiliency and economic development.

It follows in the footsteps of other countries that have implemented similar groups.

The community and stakeholder discussion forums will be held at the at the John Higgins Community Centre in Narrogin.

To find out more, email Jess Doe at j.doe@ecu.edu.au