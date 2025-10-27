Former GrainGrowers chief executive David McKeon has found a new home as chair of Agribusiness Australia, with a focus on growing the nation’s agribusiness sector to $300 billion in the next five years. Mr McKeon, currently the head of Thomas Elder Sustainable Agriculture, previously spent 10 years with GrainGrowers, including five years as chief executive before resigning in late-2022. He replaces former Agribusiness Australia chair Mark Barber. Alongside Mr McKeon’s appointment were the board appointments of agricultural innovation leader Andrea Koch, managing director and chief executive of KELLY Tillage Calvin Stead, and Carissa Buckland, Nutrien Ag Solutions director of corporate affairs and marketing. Deputy chair, and managing partner of Porter Novelli, Patrick McClelland will remain in his role. Mr McKeon said the priority in the role will be to keep the national conversation focused on food security, sustainability, investment, innovation, and a strong workforce. “Agribusiness Australia will continue to champion the ideas, partnerships, and policy settings that help us get there, supported by a practical ESG program that underpins a sustainable, globally competitive future for the sector,” he said. “A key focus for 2026 will be food security, driven by our Harvesting Insight, Building Resilience CEO roundtables. “This initiative will translate boardroom realities into policy-relevant intelligence and provide strategic input into the Commonwealth’s National Food Security Strategy.” Agribusiness Australia is a networking and advocacy group for the promotion of the Australian agribusiness sector, and strives to support the growth of the industry to a worth of $300 billion by 2030. Mr McKeon welcomed the three new additions to the board and said he looked forward to developing the existing strong foundations of Agribusiness Australia. “Agribusiness Australia has cemented its role as a driver of the national conversations that shape impact across the agribusiness sector,” he said. “I’m pleased to welcome Andrea, Calvin, and Carissa to the board. “Their combined expertise across innovation, investment, technology and stakeholder engagement will strengthen our ability to lead the conversations and connections that matter most to Australian agribusiness.”