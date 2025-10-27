The long-awaited review into the future of paraquat is expected to be released by Australia’s chemical regulator before the end of the year. The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority’s review into the popular herbicide was first flagged in May 1995 when it was included in the priority review list published in the federal Gazette. A potential restriction on applying high levels or paraquat and diquat — including the banning of their use in automated spot-spraying systems — is under evaluation by the APVMA. Paraquat is a non-discriminatory herbicide that works on any plant it comes into contact with instead of targeting a specific species. Williams crop farmer and WAFarmers grains council president Mark Fowler said despite the unknown outcome of the review, he hoped paraquat would continue to be a herbicide available to growers. “We’re relatively hopeful (industry) has done enough work to collect and represent — and where necessary — do more scientific research to defend our usages and get those label usages back on the back of the label going forward,” he said. “You never quite know what you’re going to get in the regulatory process. “But if they were to reduce, if they were to limit, the use of paraquat as initially proposed it would change the look of agriculture in Western Australia — it’s absolutely critical for us as part of our minimum tillage system.” Paraquat was the subject of an ABC Landline report last year where the use of the chemical was linked to Parkinson’s disease. The herbicide is banned in countries under the European Union — in WA it is listed as a schedule seven poison and requires a licence to purchase it. Time frames for the review into paraquat and diquat were revised in December last year, with the release rescheduled from the second quarter of 2025 to the fourth quarter. The push back on the delivery of the review was due to a flood submissions during three months of public consultation last year. Mr Fowler said WA growers faced some of the “most challenging” soil types and large grain growing areas with low levels of rainfall — and heavily rely on the use of paraquat for weed control. “We absolutely depend on being able to use that minimum tillage system which we can’t do without paraquat or glyphosate — both of them, because without of them the other will very quickly become resistant,” he said.