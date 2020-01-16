Harvey hay bound for NSW bushfire zone

Up to 270 tonnes of hay is set to leave the South West tomorrow morning, destined for New South Wales farmers affected by the horrific bushfire crisis.

Nine trucks are scheduled to leave Brunswick on the charity drive, led by Cookernup farmer Belinda Hall and Brunswick’s Tom Rose, carrying the much-needed hay on the nearly 4000km journey to Cooma, about 400km south-west of Sydney.

Dubbed the Harvey Hay Run, organisers will distribute the hay, clothing, linen and bedding to fire-affected producers across the NSW farming region.

Speaking to Countryman on Tuesday, Mrs Hall said the convoy was at capacity and she was still searching for up to four more trucks to join the charitable drive to carry all the donated hay.

Mrs Hall thanked the raft of South West farmers, trucking companies and businesses supporting the initiative, describing the community’s support as “absolutely amazing”.

“The donations have been truly amazing, really overwhelming,” she said.

“It has been incredible and we are so appreciative of the people in our community.”

Mrs Hall, who hails from a central Wheatbelt farm, and her husband Joe moved to Cookernup two years ago after the Waroona-Yarloop blaze tore through the region.

Following the fatal bushfire’s fourth anniversary last week, Mrs Hall said its devastation was in the front of the minds of South West farmers who wanted to help producers battling fire on the east coast.

“It has been a run of emotions for a lot of the people involved in this, given the Yarloop fire’s four-year anniversary,” she said.

“It shows how strong and kind this community is to rally together and help others.”