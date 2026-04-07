High-flying family fun lands in Beverley

Whether you’re interested in tractors, aircraft, or simply needing to get out of the house this school holidays, the 2026 Beverley Airshow is shaping up to be the perfect pick for families chasing a regional weekend adventure. Head into the heart of the Avon Valley and watch pilots performing sky-high aerobatics. The 2023 Australian Aerobatic Champion Glenn Graham will bring his full-throttle display to Beverley in the high-performance Zivko Edge 540, while from 3,500ft all the way down to ground level, one of the world’s best aerobatic pilots, Paul Bennett, will showcase his skills in the one-of-a-kind Wolf Pitts Pro. The Air Force will also take to the skies with a flying display, alongside a glider demonstration. There is plenty for those who prefer their planes on the ground too, with a tractor display, vintage static aircraft displays and a model plane display offering a closer look at aviation history and craftsmanship. Cheer on the musclemen and women in the infamous “tractor pull” and admire their pure horsepower! Grab something from a food truck and picnic on the paddock-style grounds, then spend the afternoon wandering through car and bike displays, shopping at market stalls, and checking out the kids’ entertainment. Adults $40, Children $30, kids under six free. Taking place on Saturday, 11 April from 8am to 5pm at Beverley Airfield, you can plan your day and grab your tickets here.