Hundreds of wild horses culled in the Kimberley

Jenne Brammer
Jenne BrammerCountryman
Wild horses in the Kimberley.
Wild horses in the Kimberley.

Almost 300 wild horses roaming the Kimberley were shot last month as part of an aerial cull of large feral herbivores to keep populations under control.

The culling was conducted by Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development on behalf of the Kimberley Regional Biosecurity Association across cattle stations and sections of the Great Northern Highway road reserve between Halls Creek and Kununurra.

“Effectively managing populations of established invasive species in the rangelands such as large feral herbivores is an important component of biosecurity, animal welfare, sustainable land management and conservation of natural values,” a department spokesman said.

Wild horses, as well as camels and donkeys, compete with natural wildlife and contribute to habitat degradation and the spread of weeds and disease.

