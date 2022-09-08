Search
IN PICTURES: Women in Farming’s annual seminar a huge success in Cranbrook

Shannon VerhagenCountryman
Women In Farming Cranbrook branch members Kylie Tomlinson, Sonia Addis, Vicky Williamson, Kate Pollard, Courtney Wilson, Julieann Climie and Hilary Waterson.
Camera IconWomen In Farming Cranbrook branch members Kylie Tomlinson, Sonia Addis, Vicky Williamson, Kate Pollard, Courtney Wilson, Julieann Climie and Hilary Waterson. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman

The energy and enthusiasm at the annual Women in Farming seminar last week was infectious.

With the theme, ‘Find Your Voice, Find Your Passion,’ the day was spent hearing from inspiring women working across the State’s $11 billion agricultural sector and pursuing their dreams.

Beautiful flowers and food at the Women in Farming seminar.
Camera IconBeautiful flowers and food at the Women in Farming seminar. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Rachael Springbett and Kate Johnston, both of Nyabing.
Camera IconRachael Springbett and Kate Johnston, both of Nyabing. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
The seminar was a sell-out.
Camera IconThe seminar was a sell-out. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Frankland Rural office manager Bronwen Cooke, admin and sales Chloe Worth, animal health and production Zali Spencer and director Chloe Casson.
Camera IconFrankland Rural office manager Bronwen Cooke, admin and sales Chloe Worth, animal health and production Zali Spencer and director Chloe Casson. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman

The Cranbrook Sporting Club was abuzz during the sold-out event, with 130 women from across WA travelling to the Great Southern for the day.

Charismatic TEDx speaker and copywriter Martha Barnard-Rae — who developed Albany Farm Fresh Eggs’ website and proudly mentioned her incorporation of “adorable egg puns” — had the crowd in stitches.

Lincoln's Albany client support administrator Brooke Noble and manager Caitlin Davidovic.
Camera IconLincoln's Albany client support administrator Brooke Noble and manager Caitlin Davidovic. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Emcee Martha Barnard-Rae captivated the crowd.
Camera IconEmcee Martha Barnard-Rae captivated the crowd. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman

She also emphasised the importance of women finding their passion and “the thing that lights them up”.

“I really believe that finding something you’re excited about is revolutionary and spending time doing that thing is revolutionary,” Mrs Barnard-Rae said.

Kojonup's Christie Smith and Amy Sims, of Smith Thornton accounting in Albany.
Camera IconKojonup's Christie Smith and Amy Sims, of Smith Thornton accounting in Albany. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Kojonup's Ros Trezise, Dryandra's Sarah Wiesse and Kojonup's Sam O'Halloran.
Camera IconKojonup's Ros Trezise, Dryandra's Sarah Wiesse and Kojonup's Sam O'Halloran. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Georgia Pugh spoke about all things agtech.
Camera IconGeorgia Pugh spoke about all things agtech. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman

Guest speakers Louise O’Neill, Georgia Pugh, Chris Tonkin, Lesley Fantin, Freya Spencer and Kellie Todman discussed mental health, grain marketing, agtech, carbon and leadership.

Colin Ford from Frankland River Free Range Pork and Albany Farm Fresh Eggs, fine art digital photographer Claudia Caporn, bee keeper, woolgrower and nurse Jen Clappin and holistic regenerative farmer David James also took part in an interactive panel session discussing their journeys.

Varley's Rachel Winyard and Lake King's Sarah Frost.
Camera IconVarley's Rachel Winyard and Lake King's Sarah Frost. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Cranbrook's Stacey Hardingham and Eliza James.
Camera IconCranbrook's Stacey Hardingham and Eliza James. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Women in Farming board members Davina Gossage, Laura Cala, Tina Yarding, Yvette Downey, Naomi Hall, Carolyn Reid and (front) Sarah Frost, Jenny West and Jane Kowald.
Camera IconWomen in Farming board members Davina Gossage, Laura Cala, Tina Yarding, Yvette Downey, Naomi Hall, Carolyn Reid and (front) Sarah Frost, Jenny West and Jane Kowald. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman

It was the network’s first seminar under its rebranded name, which was changed last year to promote inclusivity in its 11 branches and more than 200 members, and coincided with the launch of their Instagram page.

BJS rural manager Fiona Kirk and Countrywide Insurance Wheatbelt Great Southern area manager Michelle Batt and account manager Rebecca Osborne.
Camera IconBJS rural manager Fiona Kirk and Countrywide Insurance Wheatbelt Great Southern area manager Michelle Batt and account manager Rebecca Osborne. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
South Regional TAFE Albany agriculture lecturer Susanne Hill and Tenterden's Sheena House.
Camera IconSouth Regional TAFE Albany agriculture lecturer Susanne Hill and Tenterden's Sheena House. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Keynote speaker Bec Bignell shares her inspiring story.
Camera IconKeynote speaker Bec Bignell shares her inspiring story. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman

Keynote speaker Bec Bignell finished off the event by sharing her inspiring story to becoming an award-winning film producer and sharing sneak-peeks of her seven-part award-winning web series Homespun — which was filmed in regional WA — ahead of its commercial release later this year.

Mochacino's Megan Robinson, of Kojonup, served up plenty of hot brews on the day.
Camera IconMochacino's Megan Robinson, of Kojonup, served up plenty of hot brews on the day. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman

Megacino’s coffee van kept the crowd caffeinated, local farmer and caterer Dallis Preston from Ashtondale delivered delicious treats and Planatagent Wines capped the day off with a sundowner, while Hire In Style transformed the venue with beautiful homewares.

Beautiful flowers and food at the Women in Farming seminar.
Camera IconBeautiful flowers and food at the Women in Farming seminar. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Pip Crook, of Jingalup, Great Southern Grammar head of senior boarding Vanessa Bromhead and Farmanco's Katrina Kowald, of Kojonup.
Camera IconPip Crook, of Jingalup, Great Southern Grammar head of senior boarding Vanessa Bromhead and Farmanco's Katrina Kowald, of Kojonup. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
AFGRI Albany's Danielle Sceets and AFGRI Gnowangerup's Sarah Henning.
Camera IconAFGRI Albany's Danielle Sceets and AFGRI Gnowangerup's Sarah Henning. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Ongerup's Rosalyn Chisholm and Lincoln's manager Dot Ruck.
Camera IconOngerup's Rosalyn Chisholm and Lincoln's manager Dot Ruck. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Beautiful flowers and food at the Women in Farming seminar.
Camera IconBeautiful flowers and food at the Women in Farming seminar. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
CBH's Jenna Klemm and WIF member Christine Howard.
Camera IconCBH's Jenna Klemm and WIF member Christine Howard. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman
Broomehill's Cindy Paganoni, Perth's Jessica Brunner and Broomehill's Marie van Blommestein.
Camera IconBroomehill's Cindy Paganoni, Perth's Jessica Brunner and Broomehill's Marie van Blommestein. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Countryman

