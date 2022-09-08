The energy and enthusiasm at the annual Women in Farming seminar last week was infectious.

With the theme, ‘Find Your Voice, Find Your Passion,’ the day was spent hearing from inspiring women working across the State’s $11 billion agricultural sector and pursuing their dreams.

Camera Icon Beautiful flowers and food at the Women in Farming seminar. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Rachael Springbett and Kate Johnston, both of Nyabing. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon The seminar was a sell-out. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Frankland Rural office manager Bronwen Cooke, admin and sales Chloe Worth, animal health and production Zali Spencer and director Chloe Casson. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

The Cranbrook Sporting Club was abuzz during the sold-out event, with 130 women from across WA travelling to the Great Southern for the day.

Charismatic TEDx speaker and copywriter Martha Barnard-Rae — who developed Albany Farm Fresh Eggs’ website and proudly mentioned her incorporation of “adorable egg puns” — had the crowd in stitches.

Camera Icon Lincoln's Albany client support administrator Brooke Noble and manager Caitlin Davidovic. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Emcee Martha Barnard-Rae captivated the crowd. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

She also emphasised the importance of women finding their passion and “the thing that lights them up”.

“I really believe that finding something you’re excited about is revolutionary and spending time doing that thing is revolutionary,” Mrs Barnard-Rae said.

Camera Icon Kojonup's Christie Smith and Amy Sims, of Smith Thornton accounting in Albany. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Kojonup's Ros Trezise, Dryandra's Sarah Wiesse and Kojonup's Sam O'Halloran. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Georgia Pugh spoke about all things agtech. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Guest speakers Louise O’Neill, Georgia Pugh, Chris Tonkin, Lesley Fantin, Freya Spencer and Kellie Todman discussed mental health, grain marketing, agtech, carbon and leadership.

Colin Ford from Frankland River Free Range Pork and Albany Farm Fresh Eggs, fine art digital photographer Claudia Caporn, bee keeper, woolgrower and nurse Jen Clappin and holistic regenerative farmer David James also took part in an interactive panel session discussing their journeys.

Camera Icon Varley's Rachel Winyard and Lake King's Sarah Frost. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Cranbrook's Stacey Hardingham and Eliza James. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Women in Farming board members Davina Gossage, Laura Cala, Tina Yarding, Yvette Downey, Naomi Hall, Carolyn Reid and (front) Sarah Frost, Jenny West and Jane Kowald. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

It was the network’s first seminar under its rebranded name, which was changed last year to promote inclusivity in its 11 branches and more than 200 members, and coincided with the launch of their Instagram page.

Camera Icon BJS rural manager Fiona Kirk and Countrywide Insurance Wheatbelt Great Southern area manager Michelle Batt and account manager Rebecca Osborne. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon South Regional TAFE Albany agriculture lecturer Susanne Hill and Tenterden's Sheena House. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Keynote speaker Bec Bignell shares her inspiring story. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Keynote speaker Bec Bignell finished off the event by sharing her inspiring story to becoming an award-winning film producer and sharing sneak-peeks of her seven-part award-winning web series Homespun — which was filmed in regional WA — ahead of its commercial release later this year.

Camera Icon Mochacino's Megan Robinson, of Kojonup, served up plenty of hot brews on the day. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Megacino’s coffee van kept the crowd caffeinated, local farmer and caterer Dallis Preston from Ashtondale delivered delicious treats and Planatagent Wines capped the day off with a sundowner, while Hire In Style transformed the venue with beautiful homewares.

Camera Icon Beautiful flowers and food at the Women in Farming seminar. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Pip Crook, of Jingalup, Great Southern Grammar head of senior boarding Vanessa Bromhead and Farmanco's Katrina Kowald, of Kojonup. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon AFGRI Albany's Danielle Sceets and AFGRI Gnowangerup's Sarah Henning. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Ongerup's Rosalyn Chisholm and Lincoln's manager Dot Ruck. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon Beautiful flowers and food at the Women in Farming seminar. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Camera Icon CBH's Jenna Klemm and WIF member Christine Howard. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman