Industry in the hands of bush Tucker

Mark Tucker is now the crucial link between Australia’s $60 billion agriculture industry and State and Federal bureaucrats grappling with COVID-19 shut downs.

The former senior bureaucrat was on Tuesday appointed the Federal Government’s senior agriculture industry engagement officer, with a Wednesday start-date.

He previously worked as the deputy secretary at the Federal Department of Agriculture.

He was placed into the role by Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud after days of intense meetings with farming groups about looming shutdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19 could affect the agriculture industry’s ability to operate.

Mr Littleproud said appointing Mr Tucker would help maintain agricultural production and supply chains through the COVID-19 response.

“Mr Tucker will be the key liaison between my department and agriculture, fisheries and forestry stakeholders affected by COVID-19,” he said.

“He understands the agriculture sector through-and-through from his distinguished career working closely with this industry’s stakeholders and peak bodies.

“From tomorrow, he’ll be working with Commonwealth departments and State Governments to ensure agriculture industry perspectives inform our decision-making.

“This role will give us regular status updates on key issues in this sector and it’ll help us respond exactly where we need to.”

Mr Littleproud said Mr Tucker would not be alone in his role, and would be supported by a team of officers at the Federal Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment.