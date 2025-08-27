Canola crops are blooming early for Wagin farmers Jenny and Sam West, who jumped on the opportunity to plant their crops earlier than usual before a bout of dry conditions. The couple live on farm with Mr West’s parents, and their three children — Lilly, 10, Jack, 9, and Flynn, 3. They farm canola, barley, wheat, oats, and about 4500 of their unique and dual-purpose Merino Dohnbouillet sheep, which are mostly Merino with a background of Ramboillet and Dohne, across 2200ha of arable land between Wagin and Dumbleyung. This season the Wests have planted 350ha of canola, 650ha of wheat, 400ha of barley, 150ha of oats, and 50ha of vetch. In addition to their Wagin farm, Ms West sits on the Women in Farming board, was an organiser for the 2025 seminar held in Albany earlier this month and is the president of the Wagin branch. “I’ve been involved on the (Wagin) committee for 10 years and then on the board for four years . . . I love it,” she said. Ms West said their farm had a dry start this year with about 10 continuous weeks of little rain after April 5. “It was definitely a dry start,” she said. “We got our canola in when there was some rain, and then it didn’t rain for a long time. “Unfortunately we had a paddock that didn’t germinate properly because of mouldy seed.” Mr West said their canola and barley was established following good summer rain in March and April before it ceased to rain and they discovered mouldy seeds which put a dent in their operations to the tune of three paddocks. “There wasn’t any rain over 5mm for 10 weeks,” he said. “We had a bit of wheat go mouldy — a combination of just enough moisture and just enough heat to break the seeds. “It’s a pain because when you get to that point, it’s still dry and if it had rained it would make the decision a lot easier whether to reseed it or leave it, but it was still dry. “If you reseeded it, it probably wouldn’t have germinated until July and then you’ve got to lay cropping lines — so nine times out of 10 it doesn’t pay to reseed.” Mr West said their cereal crops were facing the dangerous frost period. “The heads on cereal crops are coming out, and when the head’s out they start to flower,” he said. “If you get a frost during flowering it just aborts the seed.” Many of the cereal crops around Wagin are flowering early this year due to the early rains and farmers confidence in establishing crops early in the season. “A lot of the cereals are very early this year because we had the early rains,” Mr West said. “People just whacked it in and took the opportunity — barley is starting ahead now, and wheat. “If you went back 20 years ago nobody would have established a crop on that April rain . . . but practices have changed. “We’ve got the confidence to go early, and it comes with the risks of like what we had with the mouldy seed, frost, and things like that. “You’d have half the crop if people hadn’t established it as early as they did.” The Wests have recently finished lambing and are set to start crutching next week. Mr West said he found their sheep operation incredibly valuable to complement their cropping operations and to grow pasture legume. “They’ve always meant to be a complement of the cropping enterprise, and they’re a good weed break, they’re a good hedge on different seasons, frosty seasons,” he said. “We’ve only got quite young sheep at the moment . . . we’ve got to weigh up whether this is a good time to cash them in, or is it a good time to back the industry. “It’s the biggest call we’ve got to make.”