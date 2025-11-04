Spots on the board of a key northern pastoralist group are up for grabs after two members reached their maximum terms, with a younger age group eyed to bring fresh ideas to the association. The announcement was made at the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association 2025 Northern Resilience Conference in Broome that chair Jak Andrews and vice chair Shane Dunn would be stepping down from their respective roles. The move to step down was a result of reaching the maximum limit of six years on the board as set by the KPCA constitution. Speaking to ABC Country Hour Mr Andrews — the former operations manager of Yeeda Pastoral Company, said he was amazed by the growth of KPCA since its inception in 2015 — noting the first annual general meeting finished with a couple of drinks after the conference. “The biggest change has just been the growth,” he said. “We started out, well in my early days I recall we had an AGM (annual general meeting) and then we had a few drinks afterwards and we talked about business — now we’ve grown to this three-day event. “We’ve got a massive conference, a massive program, great line of speakers. “So it’s become an information centre, as well as an AGM, and it allows us an opportunity to bring knowledge and provide knowledge, and give back to our very loyal members.” Mr Andrews first joined the KPCA executive in 2019 after moving to the West Kimberley that same year. Mr Dunn, the general manager the Indigenous-owned Kimberley Agriculture and Pastoral Company, also joined in 2019. He said the newly empty spots will allow for a younger age group to be involved in KPCA as the older members begin to leave the association. “We’ll start phasing out over a period of time, and we need that next age group coming through,” Mr Andrews said. “The bosses that have allowed them to come should be applauded as well.” KPCA chief executive Bron Christensen said Mr Andrews’ and Mr Dunn’s spots on the board would be filled next week. “We’ll have a first executive meeting where we’ll do the elections for that, as well as bring two new members in,” she said. “We lost two really key members, but that’s six years — that’s our constitution.”