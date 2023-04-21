Sheep Producers Australia chief executive Bonnie Skinner has labelled the potential phase out of the entire live sheep export trade a “watershed moment” for the nation’s $92 million sheep industry, warning Labor’s decision will be “disastrous”.

Ms Skinner, in Perth this month to tour a live sheep ship for the first time, said the organisation’s members — which include State farming organisations — were gravely concerned about the Federal Government’s plan to ban the trade.

“The discussion around the potential phase out of an entire trade is a watershed moment for the sheep industry of Australia,” she said.

“It is really important we have the cattle industry represented and we galvanise the support for industry across different species.

“This has far reaching consequences for everybody who depends on the live export supply chain.”

Now one year into the role as CEO, Ms Skinner said Sheep Producers Australia’s role was to make the impact of banning the live sheep trade “well understood to decision makers”.

“If this is not met by pushback from industry, the consequences will be disastrous,” she said.

The Albanese Government sent shockwaves through the farming industry when it pledged to phase out live sheep exports in the lead-up to last year’s Federal election, but has yet to confirm a timeframe — saying it won’t be during this term of government.

An independent panel is leading the live export consultation process, chaired by former Murray Darling Basin Authority chief executive and senior public servant Phillip Glyde.

It also includes WA agriculture expert Sue Middleton, former Federal Minister Warren Snowdon and former RSCPA chief executive Heather Neil.

Ms Skinner said Sheep Producers Australia was expected to meet with the panel in coming weeks and would make a submission.

“There have been commitments made from the start to meet with industry and engage,” she said.

“My understanding of people’s interactions with the panel is that there is a lot for them to understand ... in regards to how entrenched and intertwined this industry is, and the the impact on livelihoods and prices and the cattle industry.

“There is a commitment here to listen, there is a good amount of support there politically.

“We need to continue the dialogue on why this industry needs to continue.”

Cattle Australia chair David Foote said his organisation’s members had been left scarred by Labor’s pause on live cattle exports in 2011.

“It really important (live export) because as shown in 2011, live export is critical to the northern development of Australia,” he said.

“The practice run in 2011 almost destroyed the Northern Territory and the flow on effects are still being felt.

“The cattle run in Northern Australia are not the cattle that go through the prime slaughter market, they are for the export market.”

The Federal Government has given repeated assurances the live cattle trade — which underpins pastoral operations across Northern Australia — would not be targeted.

But Mr Foote said the industry was not convinced.

“We have wonderful written assurances that the live cattle trade is not under threat,” he said.

“But the fact this is starting and there is an industry (live sheep exports) going to be potentially shut down, we have to be scared.

“We need to have it enshrined that as long as we manage the wellbeing of our animals, the trade can continue.”

The same uncertainty underpinning the sheep industry was also permeating the cattle industry, he said.

“We are feeling uncertain, and it creates poor reaction,” Mr Foote said.

“It will be really good if the Prime Minister can reissue his utterances of the support of live cattle.

“It isn’t true that taking live sheep out of the market won’t have an impact.”

He also pointed to the fact that many live export ships also exported cattle.

The Livestock Shipping Services’ Maysora set sail from Fremantle last week with 30,000 sheep and 10,000 cattle on board.

“If those sheep weren’t going overseas the cattle wouldn’t have been either,” Mr Foot said.

“The sheep industry does support a lot of cattle too.”

Ms Skinner said banning of the trade would have “far-reaching impacts and consequences in trading relationships”.

“We are very proud of our trading relationships with the Middle East and key global customers, and want that to continue,” she said.

“The improvements that have been made, we set these high standards globally.

“There is a really high respect and passion for how we supply these customers.”