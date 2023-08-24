One of Australia’s leading livestock market analysts has cast doubt on fears major Middle Eastern trading partners will reject Aussie sheepmeat if WA’s live sheep trade is shut down.

The Albanese Government has claimed the void created by its plan to phase out the $92 million industry could be filled — at least in part — by expanding and increasing onshore processing and sheepmeat exports.

But critics of this argument — including Australia’s competition watchdog — maintain key Middle Eastern countries will never make the shift to boxed sheepmeat.

In its submission to Federal Labor’s phase-out consultation panel, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission noted Kuwait — Australia’s largest market for live sheep exports — “has publicly stated it does not intend to shift away from live sheep imports for religious, cultural and social reasons”.

“This indicates that sheep meat exports may not be directly substitutable in Australia’s live export markets,” the submission continues.

“Accordingly, sheep producers, exporters or the Government would need to invest resources in expanding existing sheep meat export markets or identify new markets to address the downsides associated with losing access to our current live sheep export markets.”

Kuwaiti stakeholders — including trade and industry minister Khalid Nassir Alrowdan, and Kuwait Livestock Transport and Trading chief executive Osama Boodai — have publicly stated that a live export ban would damage trade relationships with the Middle East.

This has led some commentators to predict a ban would negatively affect access into key boxed meat markets throughout the Middle East.

However, Episode 3 analyst Matt Dalgleish said the dynamics at play were far more complicated.

Camera Icon Episode 3 founder and director Matt Dalgleish. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

“I think it’s very much specific to the individual country,” he told Countryman.

“To make a broad statement and say ‘if we lose live exports, we’re going to lose the boxed market as well’, I don’t think that’s a valid argument for the whole region.”

Mr Dalgleish said there had been a decline in Australia’s market share of boxed sheepmeat exports to Kuwait, Qatar and Oman since the Federal Government introduced its annual three-month moratorium in 2019.

While he acknowledged this could be because those countries “are annoyed at us”, he said several other factors — including high prices for Australian sheep, low supply, and an ongoing flock rebuild in recent years — had “muddied the waters”.

“There’s been reduced production and reduced exports across all destinations because of that as well, not just the Middle East,” Mr Dalgleish said.

Meanwhile in Saudi Arabia — which stopped importing live Australian sheep in 2012 amid a dispute over the onerous requirements of the Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System — consumption of Australian sheepmeat has steadily increased.

The country is now the ninth biggest consumer of boxed Australian sheepmeat, importing 11,334 tonnes in 2022.

“You’d expect if they’re not going to take our live sheep, that they also wouldn’t take our boxed product,” Mr Dalgleish said.

“In fact, the ceasing of the Australian live sheep trade in 2012 appears to have done little to impact the growth in market share for Australian boxed sheep meat export to Saudi Arabia.”

It was a different story in Bahrain, however, which stopped accepting live Australian sheep in 2016, and has steadily reduced imports of Australian sheepmeat since.

“Those countries that have been supplying them live animals are the ones they’re also taking boxed product from,” Mr Dalgleish said.

“Saudi Arabia seems to be not that fazed — they just want what they want — whereas Bahrain is favouring their live sheep suppliers by giving them access via boxed meat as well.

“This suggests that the cessation of live sheep exports from Australia may have implications for the boxed meat trade in some destinations, while others may demonstrate resilience.”