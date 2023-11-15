Vietnam is set to impose stricter animal welfare regulations on the importation of live cattle in a bid to bring its beef industry closer in-line with Australian standards.

The new standards are consistent with those already applying to Australian-bred cattle imported into Vietnam under the Federal Government’s Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System.

ESCAS is a strict set of regulations which places the responsibility on exporters to ensure humane treatment of Australian livestock from arrival in the importing country up to the point of slaughter.

The announcement on Wednesday comes on the final day of the three-day Australia-Vietnam Beef Cattle Symposium in Hanoi.

Attendees included Australia’s Ambassador to Vietnam, Andrew Goledzinowski, and representatives of Meat and Livestock Australia, the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council and LiveCorp.

LiveCorp chief executive Wayne Collier said he was pleased to see Vietnam — the second biggest market for live Australian cattle — “embracing animal welfare”.

“Australia is the only exporter of live animals requiring the industry to ensure animal welfare for exported livestock in destination countries meets — and surpasses — the guidelines set by the World Organisation for Animal Health,” Mr Collier said.

“Vietnam’s new standards will benefit local cattle by setting expectations for animal welfare in line with those for cattle imported from Australia.”

Mr Collier said Australian exporters had spent years building relationships, investing in training, and working with supply chain partners in Vietnam to “continually improve practices”.

“This has provided an opportunity to start conversations that otherwise may not have happened for some time, including actively raising awareness of animal welfare and sharing the knowledge gained from decades of supporting beef operations across South-East Asia,” he said.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development spent three years developing the new standards.

The process included consultation with both industry and national and provincial government officials.

Information campaigns and training resources were also developed, with support provided through an $135,000 grant from the Australian Government, and via LiveCorp and MLA’s Livestock Export Program.

The collaborative program provides in-market professional development and training for workers in feedlots and abattoirs, in a bid to support market access and regulatory compliance.

MLA Asia Pacific market development manager Spencer Whitaker said Vietnam’s cattle industry had “grown significantly and modernised rapidly” since it started importing Australian cattle.

“People have become more aware of animal welfare, and it has been a pleasure to work alongside the Vietnamese Government to share the body of knowledge gained by the Australian industry,” he said.

Nearly two million Australian cattle have been exported to Vietnam in the past decade.