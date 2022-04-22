The State Government has made its first pre-Budget cash splash announcement for WA agriculture and opened the $3.8 million Katanning Sheep Feed Intake Facility it announced four years ago.

The biggest of its kind in Australia, the new 20-pen facility features a semi-controlled environment, including technology to continuously monitor temperature and an automated feed delivery system.

Housed at the Katanning Research Station farm, the facility will be used by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and collaborators, along with other research institutions and universities.

WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan also announced a $4.2 million investment in carbon sequestration and emissions reduction science during a visit to the site Friday.

The cash injection will help WA’s premier sheep research facility — which is run by DPIRD — achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, while helping livestock farmers reduce their carbon footprint.

It’s hoped the research and development undertaken will provide farmers with the evidence needed to confidently adopt new practices and technologies to build more sustainable businesses, and satisfy increasing market demand for low emissions products.

Camera Icon Katanning Research Facility farm manager Gavin DAdhemar with the Rylington Merino flock. Credit: DPIRD

“Global markets are changing rapidly and it’s important our agriculture industries have the know-how and technology to supply what customers want — food and fibre produced from low emissions farming systems,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“This investment at the Katanning Research Station will put the science behind the systems so farmers have the confidence to adapt their businesses to remain relevant and competitive.”

Greenhouse gas emissions contribute significantly to climate change, with the livestock sector accounting for nearly 80 per cent of agricultural emissions in WA.

Scientists will test a range of ready-to-apply mitigation and sequestration practices and systems at the demonstration site, with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions on the 2100ha property by 100 per cent by 2030.

Preparations are already underway on carbon projects, including regeneration of saline land to capture carbon, planting anti-methanogenic pastures, soil carbon monitoring to undertake benchmarking, and restructuring the sheep flock for greater efficiency.

Camera Icon DPIRD has planted more than 60 different pasture species at its Katanning Research Station to create a year-round feed supply for sheep. Credit: DPIRD/Supplied / RegionalHUB

New research on feed additives, anti-methanogenic pasture systems, and cropping and soil ameliorants to enhance carbon sequestration, will build local knowledge to support more sustainable management systems for WA broadacre producers.

“There are also significant benefits to be gained from going carbon neutral, such as improved soil productivity, biodiversity and conservation, enhanced climate resilience and business sustainability, as well as the opportunity to participate in the carbon farming market,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“I am particularly excited about the research in the Sheep Feed Intake Facility to reduce methane emissions from livestock, which is the biggest source of greenhouse gases produced on-farm.”

DPIRD committed to achieving carbon neutrality at Katanning Research Facility after the identifying the facility as a “significant greenhouse gas emitter” and commissioned a report to investigate how its carbon footprint could be reduced.

The farm runs about 7000 sheep and is predominantly focused on sheep and wool research.