Meet Countryman’s new reporter Georgia Campion

My future career as a reporter at an agriculture newspaper would have left younger me, who had dreams of being a marine biologist, slightly puzzled.

My desire to be a journalist began while I was growing up in Melbourne, but my love of the country stems from the time I spent in Central Victoria while growing up.

I am a pretty typical city girl, and one that had a mild freak out during a school excursion when I had to milk a cow — I’m proud to say that I held it together the next time I had to milk a cow.

I was bitten by the travel bug at a young age when my mum would routinely take me on a road trip most weekends to discover Victoria (we had moved from Queensland).

In charge of the Melway, I would direct my mum to places like Ballarat and Woodend. I would sometimes try direct us to Gundagai to see the Dog on the Tuckerbox.

I moved to Perth in late 2011 and fell in love with the sheer diversity of WA’s landscape — it was unlike anything I had ever experienced.

I started out studying public relations at Murdoch University in Perth before moving to communications, and then changing my mind once again to study journalism.

Once I graduated from university, I was lucky enough to land my first job as a reporter for the Narrogin Observer based in Albany in the Great Southern newsroom.

I then moved to reporting for the Great Southern Herald, and after a bit more shuffling around I eventually landed at the Albany Advertiser where I had the time of my life before making the switch to the Countryman in April.

My love of the countryside further cemented itself in the nearly two-and-a-half years I spent in Albany.

Working in the West Regional Great Southern newsroom gave me an incredible appreciation of regional WA and the hardworking people who keep the wheels turning in WA while also enabling me to find my feet in an incredibly supportive team.

While the Great Southern taught me an incredible amount, I’m excited to refine and extend those skills in my new role at the Countryman while also learning as much about agriculture as I can possibly stuff into my head.

The Countryman is a wonderful team and have been so welcoming and accommodating of my silly questions as I learn the ins and outs of the job and the rounds.

I can’t wait to meet as many of the Countryman’s readers as possible and hit the road with my cameras, ready to snap everything I see.