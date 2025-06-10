There are two new reporters on the farming beat, with Melissa Pedelty and Georgia Campion joining the Countryman team recently.

Both Pedelty and Campion come to their new roles as journalists with regional experience and a passion for agriculture.

It boosts the number of journalists at the Countryman to four, with editor Cally Dupe returning from maternity leave to resume her post earlier this year and livestock stud reporter Bob Garnant continuing his two-and-a-half decade career at the paper.

Born and raised in Wickepin, Pedelty started her journalism career at the Manjimup-Bridgetown Times in 2022, covering news, lifestyle and sports.

She has a passion for regional reporting and quickly slotted into the wool round while working three days per week.

Pedelty is always up for a chat and loves nothing more than learning the stories of others.

Campion comes to the Countryman in a full-time capacity after two-and-a-half years at the Albany Advertiser, one of the Countryman’s sister newspapers in regional WA.

While working at the Advertiser, she quickly became one of the most senior staff members and specialised in court reporting — a skillset and experience that will be a significant boost to Countryman’s editorial team.

She is always planning some sort of travel adventure, and is rarely seen without one of her cameras always ready to snap everything she comes across.

Countryman has been the voice of the bush since 1885, meaning we are committed to being a part of the WA rural and agricultural community through thick and thin — through bumper harvests, fires and droughts.

Week in, week out, Countryman’s reporters strive to break news that has an impact on farm businesses and communities in WA.

We take a look over the fence to see what other farmers and businesses across the supply chain are doing, not only next door but around the globe.

Our reporters live and breathe rural and regional news, and play a vital role in delivering the news in a balanced and fair way.

We pride ourselves on our hard-hitting, independent stories about local, State and national issues of importance to farmers in WA.

Countryman has gained a strong reputation over the years for its independent and informed editorial coverage.

In recent years, our journalists have been recognised for their achievements, scooping accolades in the WA Media Awards including Best News Story, Best Photograph and the Rural Media Association of WA’s highest honour — the Outstanding Commitment to Rural and Regional Journalism.

Our reporters have also taken out the photographic and editorial categories of the Wagin Woolorama’s Glenys Gmeiner Media Awards multiple times.

In recent years, a story published in Countryman won the top honour in the Australian Council of Agricultural Journalists Awards for Excellence in Rural Reporting — a true testament to the quality of journalism published in our newspaper.

There has never been a more important time to be involved with agriculture as Australian farmers play a vital role doubling global food production by 2050. Thank you for supporting us.

To contact Countryman’s new reporters, email melissa.pedelty@wanews.com.au or georgia.campion@wanews.com.au.