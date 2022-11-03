Late Esperance farmer Chris Reichstein’s Mt Burdett Foundation has launched a new funding arm tasked with helping regional West Australians Statewide make a difference in their communities.

A Nuffield scholar, philanthropist and innovative farmer, Mr Reichstein established the Mt Burdett Foundation in 2019 as a legacy project to help build resilience in rural and regional communities.

The organisation was set up to include two funding arms: the Esperance Community Foundation and the Rural and Regional Advancement Foundation.

While the ECF has already been active, the RRAF — which has a Statewide focus — is now accepting individual and group applications for funding for the first time.

RRAF chair Erin Gorter said the new arm would focus on building the skills and capacity of “early to mid-career people”, providing the funding to help them help others.

“Chris wanted to be able to offer something that had a lasting impact in regional communities, which is why he set up the foundation to provide that ongoing support for early to mid-career people. . . because they are the future of our communities,” she said.

“He felt very strongly about providing opportunities for people that are in ag, but also in our regional communities themselves.

“He strongly believed rural and regional communities are the powerhouse of the WA economy.”

Ms Gorter said the RRAF was keen to hear from all rural and regional West Australians with “passion and vision” for their community, regardless of their vocation.

She said RRAF funding was not restricted to farmers and agriculture, nor just those with careers based on tertiary qualifications.

Camera Icon Mt Burdett Foundation founder Chris Reichstein in a barley crop at his farm near Esperance. Credit: Corrina Ridgway / Supplied

“Chris understood that regional communities are the fabric supporting all the farms, and vice versa,” Ms Gorter said.

“We really want the project ideas to come from the communities themselves, because the best people to know what their community needs are the people in those communities.

“We’re looking forward to hearing all sorts of intriguing ideas of ways to build the capacity of people.

“We’re not putting out suggested ideas of what you could apply for funding for, because we want people to come forward with any sorts of ideas — provided they fit into the published guidelines — and not be too narrow in their thinking.”

Mr Reichstein passed away in July last year aged 59 after a long battle with stomach cancer, leaving his 2900ha cropping farm in a trust to generate income for the Mt Burdett Foundation.

The foundation has so far contributed towards 10 projects in the Esperance area, with a focus on supporting healthcare, youth, education, human capacity building, arts and public amenity.

“Even if they are not wanting to apply for RRAF funding themselves, we’re really keen for people in regional communities to try to identify and encourage others they see who have something special they could give back with some extra skills, some extra capacity,” Ms Gorter said.

Visit mtburdettfoundation.org.au or email executiveofficer@mtburdettfoundation.org.au.