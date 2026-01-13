WA’s agricultural community has been left shellshocked after a well-known farmhand allegedly shot his partner and vanished into the outback, sparking a massive manhunt and the seizure of weapons. There have been no confirmed sightings of Kenneth John Giles since he allegedly fled north of Mullewa — about 450km from Perth and 100km from Geraldton — after a woman in her 40s was shot in the hand about 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 7. The 58-year-old is believed to have left in a white Nissan Patrol, registration 1BIY336. The alleged shooting was believed to have happened at a family gathering that Mr Giles was not invited to — with two small children, the alleged victim Tanya Moran, another man, and an older woman believed to be present at the time. Police described Mr Giles as a “skilled bushman”, who was well known across the Mid West after working on farming properties for a number of years. At the time of the alleged shooting, he was staying at a property that had at least 16 firearms on the premises and did not hold a gun licence. Mid West-Gascoyne Police Supt Neil Vanderplank said said police did not yet know exactly what firearm had been used in the incident, but had been advised it was a long-range rifle. “Being a skilled bushman of the area, we expect he’s probably been quite clever and lying quite low,” he said. As the search entered its sixth day on Monday, January 12, the operation — which included the police air wing and tactical response group — continued to scour difficult and remote terrain, littered with many tracks, abandoned shacks and mine shafts. That area covers a massive 600,000sqkm — about a quarter of WA’s land mass. Police have treated the shooting as a family and domestic violence-related incident, but remained tight-lipped about the nature of the relationship between Mr Giles and Ms Moran, though it is understood they are partners. Supt Vanderplank said police had no plans to scale back the search and the extra resources from Perth were staying in the area for the foreseeable future. He said police were not aware of anyone helping Mr Giles evade capture, but issued another plea to the 58-year-old to hand himself in so “we can end this matter safe as we can.” “There are a number of tracks around the place that can avoid main roads and arterial roads,” he said. “All the information we’ve got is that he’s a fairly skilled bushman who can hunt and survive off the land.” When asked if police were planning to enlist the help of any expert trackers, Supt Vanderplank said: “If we had a starting point we would probably explore that avenue but we don’t actually have a physical starting location as to where he’s going.” Supt Vanderplank confirmed local officers from Mullewa had the first on the scene after the alleged shooting. They extricated the injured woman, ensured the safety of others and did not wait for tactical assistance, meaning Mr Giles did not get that much of a head start. Mullewa locals have spoken of knowing Mr Giles’ expertise in the outback, with one telling Countryman he “could be anywhere.” “He ain’t going to want to be caught and go to jail for the rest of his life,” one person said. “He knows the bush. . . he’s like a dingo.” Another local described Mr Giles as a “hard-working bushy”, who had “always done rural work.” Mr Giles is described as about 173cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. “Anyone in the vicinity of Mullewa is advised to be aware of their surroundings and avoid travelling through the area,” Supt Vanderplank said. The public is advised to not approach Mr Giles but instead call police immediately on triple-0.