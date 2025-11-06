A Murdoch University agricultural lecturer has been awarded a fellowship to work towards improving biological pest control for canola health. Dr Shovon Chandra Sarkar was this month awarded a Early Career Research Fellowship by the Grains Research and Development Corporation, which will allow him to develop practical solutions for Australian canola growers. Dr Sarkar has a passion for exploring interactions between insects and plants, studying the behaviour of insects, and investigating biological control methods — earning him multiple awards at Murdoch University and globally. He said he was excited to “dig deeply” into research to use natural predators to control pests for canola growers. “It also more broadly supports sustainability and biodiversity goals in grain production,” Dr Sarkar said. “By integrating chemical ecology, predator training, and habitat manipulation, the project aims to create a novel, eco-friendly pest management system that reduces reliance on chemical pesticides. “Current biological control methods often fail due to poor predator retention and limited field efficacy, making this project highly relevant for sustainable pest management. “I’ll be focusing on identifying key generalist predators and plant volatiles that influence their behaviour; conducting behavioural studies to assess how training methods and environmental factors impact predator efficiency; and running field trials to evaluate the real-world effectiveness of trained predators using techniques like gut content analysis.” Dr Sarkar said the opportunity to provide a translation of insect ecology into everyday agricultural impact was the driving motivation behind his desire to continue researching. “Seeing our research contribute to more sustainable, resilient, and profitable farming systems inspires me every day to keep pushing the boundaries of biological control,” he said.