Another event has been axed because of COVID-19 restrictions, with organisers of the popular Mullewa Muster and Rodeo announcing they have cancelled the 2021 event.

It comes after the 2020 event was also canned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee posted a social media update on Monday, confirming the event, which had been slated to be held on June 5 during the WA Day long weekend, was being postponed until 2022.

It was because the State Government’s mandatory COVID-19 rules for events, including adhering to the 2sqm rule, made it too onerous to stage an event to the standard it wanted.

“The committee supports the preventative measures set by the State Government and understands the necessary steps to ensure community transmission is kept to an absolute minimum,” the statement read.

“The committee asks for your support as this was not an easy decision to make.

The current climate we live in is unpredictable and can change without warning. The committee would rather wait until we can confidently co-ordinate the same action-packed, kick-ass event for you all to enjoy.”

The event has been held since 2012 and usually attracts 3000 spectators to a town of about 450 residents.

In 2019, the last year it was staged, 271 people entered across the various competitions, including steer wrestling, bull rides and bareback, with the event also including a range of stalls and country music entertainment.