It’s been a challenging few years for Sam and Alison Horley, who have decided to reduce their sheep flock amid the looming live sheep export ban and making the challenging move from Salmon Gums to the Wheatbelt. The pair made the move to Narrogin Valley six years ago at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — and the travel restrictions that came with it. The pair applied for a border pass to move to the Wheatbelt, where they now run a cropping, cattle, and sheep operation across 1100ha — 700ha of which is arable cropping land. “I had to get the border pass which is the official letter that I had to show to police,” Mr Horley said. “I never saw a policeman at all, but that was probably it . . . it just added to the hype of moving.” The pair cropped barley and oats last year — this year their seeding program will include canola, peas, lupins, barley, and oats. Mr Horley said they held a growing herd of 120 head Angus cattle, pasture-fed or grain-finished in the autumn, and about 400 head of Merino sheep. “We cropped the first year then we leased it out for three years, but in the meantime we bought 30-odd cattle and now we’ve got just over 120,” he said. The couple have four children, including son Cameron who the pair hope will take over the farm in future. In the meantime, he is managing another farm. “If we need to sell this farm and help Cameron set up as we do have a succession plan in place, including retirement,” he said. “Where we go with that — whether we sell off the land around here and keep the house — those are the kind of things that we’re thinking about at the moment.” Prior to the Horley’s takeover of the Narrogin Valley farm, it had been consistently cropped for about 10 years straight with run-down sheep facilities — factoring into their decision to reduce sheep numbers along with the looming live sheep export ban in May 2028 and high costs of animal husbandry. “We haven’t sold many cattle in the last two years, mainly because of the price being low, but now and we’re in the process of finishing off the yard ready for sales,” Mr Horley said. “All the sheep facilities — the sheep yards were deteriorated, and with the costs of shearing and exports we’ve decided to get our sheep numbers down.” Since taking ownership of the farmland, Mr Horley said they have deliberately kept their stock numbers low with intentions to grow their herd numbers while also keeping an eye on global market and the effects of geopolitics. “We’ve been under stock for a number of years, but our intention was to stock up and diversify with cattle to get away from the cropping regime,” he said. “We always think livestock prices will come back up, and it has this year . . . whether it’s got anything to do with Trump or other issues.” Mr Horley said the family was dedicated to running a diverse agriculture operation and were wary of not chasing markets. Instead, the family has been firmly focused on long-term sustainability for their family farm. “This is a good area for growing grain, but it’s also a good area for producing livestock,” Mr Horley said. “We’ve sat through cattle sheep prices — the low ones and the high. “It’s just a matter of either maintaining what we’ve got or building on what we’ve got.”