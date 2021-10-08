National Landcare program reviewed for ‘efficiency’

Australia’s flagship natural resource management program is being placed under the microscope for the second time to determine how it can be most effective.

The Federal Government this month threw open the door to feedback on the National Landcare program as part of its second, five-yearly review.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the review would help shape the future of the program, which he said was “one of the best tools” to help improve soil, water and biodiversity.

“The National Landcare Program has been pivotal in improving how farmers and other JUland managers look after their land, and this review provides an opportunity for all stakeholders to tell us what works, what doesn’t and where it can be improved,” he said.

“Going forward, we want the program to be effective as possible to ensure our farmers have the right skills and knowledge to drive sustainable agriculture production.”

Terms of reference for the review reveal it will examine the effectiveness of the program in delivering sustainable agriculture, environmental, biodiversity and broader community outcomes, and consider design options for the next phase of the program.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley said Landcare brought communities, land managers and Traditional Owners together to make vital contributions to our environment.

“As a former secretary of my local Landcare group, I know first-hand how passionate people are about getting on the ground to remove invasive weeds, tackle feral pest control, create refuges for native species and protect local waterways,” she said.

The Federal Government is in the second phase of its national funding initiative for a Landcare program, which has been part of Australia for more than 30 years.

The second phase kicked off in 2018 with a $1.1 billion, five year Federal Government committent.

View the Terms of Reference and information on feedback at nrm.gov.au/national-landcare-program.