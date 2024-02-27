Linley Valley Pork has announced major upgrades to its operations, such as additions to its boning rooms and expanded chiller capacity to get more product to both local and international buyers.

LVP, WA’s largest integrated pork supplier, processes 16,000 pigs per week and produces 51 million kilogram of pork annually.

The company is supplied by five Craig Mostyn Group farms, along with other strategic supplier partnerships, and processes pigs for LVP as well as unbranded products for supermarkets and wholesalers.

As well as upgrades to its chiller capacity and boning rooms, LVP has introduced a fourth line to its value adding room and made improvements to its order fulfilment to make outbound logistics with order picking and pallet filling more streamlined.

The CEO of parent company CMG, Wayne Crofts, said the new improvement would increase and add greater value to abattoir capacity, as well as provide more product to consumers.

“We’re implementing the fourth line of the evaluating room. Evaluating is when you take what comes out of the boning room and you prepare it like a butcher’s room,” he said.

“There will be more retail capability and then there would be more boning capability to get more product to the customer.”

The addition of a fourth line in the value adding room is expected to expand retail packaging ability for both domestic and overseas costumers.

This means instead of sending bulk amounts of unpackaged pork overseas, more meat will be pre-packaged in Australia before being shipped out to other countries, where it will be ready to go on supermarket shelves straight away.

This prevents additional processing and handling for products going overseas.

Mr Cofts said this was good news for LVP, which is the largest exporter of Australian pork to Singapore.

“It’s exciting times. There’s retail-ready products already going overseas at the moment,” he said.

“There’s some going to Hong Kong and there’s some going to Singapore as well.”