New website to answer public’s biosecurity questions

The Federal Government has unveiled a national website designed give the public a central “hub” to find answers to their biosecurity questions.

The website, biosecurity.gov.au, was launched this month to bring together resources from Federal, state and territory governments, industries and non-government agencies.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the tool would help people better understand their role in keeping Australia safe from pests and disease.

“Australia’s biosecurity system is vital for safeguarding our primary industries and environment, but public information has been scattered,” he said.

“This site will continue to evolve and grow to support people’s biosecurity information needs.

“Whether you’re an individual or a business, the website links you to everything you need to know about your biosecurity responsibilities.”

Creating the website was one of 42 recommendations handed down in a 2017 report aimed at strengthening Australia’s national biosecurity during the next five to 10 years.

The report — Priorities for Australia’s Biosecurity system — recommended creating a central hub for travellers and individuals wanting to educate themselves.

In the wake of the report, Australian agriculture ministers subsequently agreed to develop a national, intergovernmental response to the findings and recommendations.

Mr Littleproud said individuals and businesses had a responsibility to play in managing biosecurity.

“If you’re travelling around Australia, shopping online, or even if you just like heading out bush, you have a role to play in looking after Australia’s biosecurity,” he said.

“If you’re importing, mailing or visiting from overseas and aren’t sure about the ins and outs of Australia’s biosecurity, this website will help direct you.

“And if you think you’ve spotted a biosecurity risk, this website will tell you what you can do about it.

“We can all do our part to support Australia’s biosecurity system.

“By better understanding the roles we all play, we can work together to keep our country free of pests and diseases.”

National biosecurity in Australia is governed and administered by the Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment.

To find out more, visit biosecurity.gov.au.