Consultation for a new five-year Wild Dog Action Plan has started, with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development hosting a workshop in Perth with industry and Recognised Biosecurity Groups. The WDAP is a State Government initiative intended to minimise the impact of wild dogs on the small livestock industry in WA. The current WDAP is funded until June 2025 and the new one will be developed through broad consultation with interested groups. Central Wheatbelt Biosecurity Association chair Chris Patmore said ongoing industry input was necessary to make sure the new five-year plan would keep wild dog numbers under control. He said sheep losses in his region from wild dog attacks had dropped from 500 head in 2017 to just 30 in 2021. He attributed the improvement to baiting and dogger activity in the region, as well as maintenance of the State Barrier Fence. Mr Patmore said enabling doggers to have continued access to both Government and indigenous-managed land was an important aspect of wild dog control. “Doggers need to be given continued access to joint-managed land as this is where the wild dogs live and breed,” he said. Another key priority identified at this month’s workshop was the need for continued funding for regional biosecurity groups and for them to be recognised as the best way to handle wild dog activity in their regions. “We currently have 14 regional biosecurity groups: five in the pastoral region, six in the agricultural region and three in the South West,” Mr Patmore said. “We hope DPIRD takes our views seriously.” He said there were currently 20 to 30 doggers operating across the State and 90 per cent of their time managing dogs was on Government and indigenous land. He said regional biosecurity groups had to be given continued access to 1080 baiting and usual trapping methods to ensure wild dog populations did not grow. There also needed to be a commitment to maintaining and upgrading the State Barrier Fence and the Esperance extension needed to be completed. A DPIRD spokeswomen said consultation with interested groups would continue in coming months. She said the current WDAP had delivered significant upgrades to the existing State Barrier Fence, including 10 floodway replacements, six new grids and more than 300km of old netting replaced with new vermin-proof Ringlock, all of which helped to ensure it met wild dog standards. “It has also provided research grants to community groups to look at ways to improve wild dog control and the employment of additional doggers to operate on State-managed lands to reduce the impact of wild dogs on small stock businesses,” the spokeswoman said. She said works were under way on the Esperance extension for 300km of vermin-proof Ringlock fencing to be erected from where the existing fence finishes, north of Ravensthorpe, through to east of Esperance. To date, 176km of this section has been completed. “A work order has been issued for clearing in remaining sections with on-ground works progressing well, with 62.5km cleared in April,” the spokeswoman said. “While it is difficult to determine a completion date, DPIRD is working with traditional owners, contractors and landholders to finalise construction of the fence.”