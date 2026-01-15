No supermarket transparency for families in 2026

As families head to the supermarkets in 2026, they will probably realise that since Labor promised big action to make prices fair, little has changed and costs continue to climb. The sad reality is once again this year, families will be forced to shop without supermarket transparency in 2026. This is because Labor has failed to ensure large supermarkets enable “dynamic” price information this year, similar to dynamic fuel pricing, to make sure families get the cheapest prices. We all look for the cheapest petrol prices each week. Why can’t it be the same with groceries? This was a key recommendation from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s supermarket inquiry. The change would also increase supermarkets’ incentives to compete more on price and assist the consumer to get value for money. However, Labor has not only been too slow, it hasn’t even taken any action. In the meantime, since Labor formed government, average household items such as bread, fruit, eggs, oils, snacks and coffee have soared by more than 20 per cent. In fact, the price of almost every grocery item has gone up during a cost-of-living crisis, and families are hurting. The problem is also that wages haven’t gone up by 20 per cent, they are back to 2011 levels, which means going to the supermarket is financially hurting families. Another key concern from consumers was “shrinkflation”. The ACCC recommended the supermarkets should be required to publish notifications when package sizes change — another crucial issue that is yet to be implemented. These types of practices take advantage of consumers and the measure should have been implemented by now as it is almost 300 days since the price inquiry report. Before the election, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised: “We will, if we are elected, implement firstly the ACCC’s supermarket inquiry recommendations. That’s about improving transparency.” It has been more than three years since the Nationals called for Labor to be tougher on the supermarkets, but not much has happened except food prices have gone up and farmers are struggling with higher costs and lower margins. The Nationals are calling for divestiture powers. We need big-stick legislation to hold supermarkets to account, and a future Coalition government will introduce big-stick competition laws, ensuring fairness for families and farmers. We also need stronger on-the-spot fines of $2 million and audits to be able to occur at any time, as well as a supermarket commissioner, to act as a personal confidential avenue for farmers and suppliers to also address the fear of retribution. This would be a game changer for farmers and suppliers because it would change culture and protect those who need it most. Labor’s broken promise is costing families at the checkout over the new year season. That’s why every time you receive your supermarket docket, it should have Anthony Albanese’s face on it. David Littleproud is the leader of the Federal Nationals.