Northam’s architecture and heritage has been honoured with two of the town’s buildings awarded at an on-line presentation on June 11.

The Northam Library and former Chamber offices were awarded at the Australian Institute of Architects 2021 WA Architecture Awards, winning the Richard Roach Jewell Award for enduring architecture.

The buildings were designed by immigrant architect Iwan Iwanoff and mark their fiftieth birthday this year and are described as stunning examples of the brutalist style.

The buildings retain a high degree of integrity and enduring architectural design.

Northam shire president Chris Antonio said Northam’s former councillors showed progressive and innovative thinking in commissioning the buildings design more than fifty years ago.

“People either love it, or not — either way people should come and see the buildings,” he said.

“Northam boasts the largest concentration of significant heritage buildings after Fremantle.

“Another wonderful example being the Farmers’ Home Hotel which won both The Margaret River Pitt Morison Award of Commercial Architecture with partners Spaceagency Architects.

Mr Antonio said the hotel, which has been a landmark in Northam since the 1860s, has been transformed to include a boutique hotel, café and the Temperance Bar with sophistication and a playful acknowledgement to the historic themes of the place.

“For Northam’s architecture to be part of an impressive showcase of nominees and winners, including the WA Museum Boola Bardip, is a great honour,” he said.