Pastoral push for WA camel meat venture

A northern Goldfields pastoralist with ambitions to establish a camel meat industry in WA to turn the pest into profit is yet to get the idea over the hump.

Prenti Downs Station manager Jack Carmody maintains establishing a camel processing industry is a viable solution to combat the large herbivores’ growing presence on the Southern Rangelands.

Mr Carmody wrote to WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan twice last year, urging the State Government to consider the idea.

Despite not making significant progress with the bid in the past year, the pastoralist maintained the camel meat proposal held water.

“I think the most viable solution is to have a joint venture between the State Government and private industry,” he said.

“Private companies could match the State Government investment.

“I’m surprised the idea hasn’t taken off given the meat is low-cholesterol, low fat, organic and free-range — it ticks all of the boxes.”

The past two years persistent hot conditions across the State’s north are believed to have forced the large herbivores out of the Gibson Desert in search of water and feed.

Pastoralists fear last month’s heavy rains in the northern Goldfields, which caused widespread flooding near Wiluna, will confine camels within the region’s pastoral area.

At Prenti Downs, the large feral pests have been unwanted guests which have destroyed water points and cattle yards while hunting for sustenance.

The trail of destruction has led to the Carmodys culling about 2500 feral camels at the pastoral lease, about 250km east of Wiluna, since the start of 2019.

Wild camels are a declared pest in WA, with landholders required by the State Government to control the animals on their properties.

Ms MacTiernan acknowledged feral camels were a mounting issue and urged private investors to come forward with “business propositions” for a camel processing trade.

“We completely like the idea and we are open to it,” she said.

“We are not sitting back idle ... we are encouraging people to come forward with a business proposition. We definitely have to reduce the camel population.”

Ms MacTiernan said the Goldfields-Esperance Development Commission was investigating a potential camel processing industry. She said the State Government could match private investments through schemes, including Regional Economic Development Grants.

Mr Carmody said culling was an unwanted but necessary, approach to protect Prenti Downs’ infrastructure and cattle.

“The issue is constant,” he said.

“Last year we culled about 2500 camels, which is a waste of meat, and this year I’d expect a minimum of 700 encounters of individual camels.”