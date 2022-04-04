‘Perfect storm’: Fire-affected Wheatbelt farmers welcome 50mm-100mm of rain to settle dust and start seeding
The first crops of the year are being sown in the Wheatbelt after fire-ravaged farms got a handy dose of rain last week, with some areas tipping more than 100mm out of the gauge.
Air-seeders loaded with canola have begun whirring along paddocks in many of the State’s grain-growing regions, with steady falls from March 25 into early April injecting much-needed subsoil moisture.
It comes after a hot, dry and dusty summer, which also devastated communities in the shires of Bruce Rock, Corrigin, Quairading, Narrogin and Wickepin when a “firestorm” ripped through more than 45,000ha on February 6.
In the two months since the Shackleton-Corrigin and Narrogin-Wickepin blazes, farmers have been clearing burnt trees, fences and replacing damaged machinery amid “horrendous” dust storms.
But back-to-back storm cells on the last weekend of March and the week following have wet the ground, which farmers say looked like the “Sahara Desert” after the ground cover went up in smoke.
Corrigin Shire president and farmer Des Hickey — who had 85 per cent of his property burnt in the horrific blaze — called the week of wet weather — which dropped between 50-127.8mm across the shire — the “perfect storm”.
“There is nothing like a drop of good rain — it restores a lot of hope moving forward,” he said.
Over the course of 10 days, the hardest-hit areas of Babakin (89.9mm), Corrigin (56.4mm) and Corrigin NE (127.8mm) had steady falls, with paddocks beginning to show glimpses of green as paddocks germinate.
It has prompted many farmers, including Mr Hickey, to start sewing canola over the weekend to take advantage of the moisture.
“We could have not have asked for better timing,” Mr Hickey said.
“If we could have ordered a perfect storm, we’ve just got it. . . it’s absolutely phenomenal.”
As well as paddocks exhibiting a touch of green, patches of burnt bush have begun to show the first signs of recovery, with mallee trees beginning to shoot from their burnt bases.
Other areas affected by the blazes got smaller, but still welcome falls according to the Bureau of Meteorology, with Quairading getting 33.2mm, Narrogin recording 24.4mm and Wickepin 24.2mm.
Several communities hit triple digits between March 25 and April 4, including Moora NW (142.8mm), Koorda (128.6mm), Canna East (121.8mm), Badgingarra (110.8mm), Eneabba (112mm), Kellerberrin (102mm) and Northcliffe (101.2mm).
Bruce Rock grain and sheep farmer Tanya Kilminster called the 60mm they received on their property north of town “absolutely amazing”.
“It will set the season up beautifully,” she said.
The paddocks at her neighbour Jane Fushbichler’s place also had a welcome drink, with steady falls on Wednesday dropping about 20mm in one day on the farm.
Having managed to secure replacement seeding equipment after his chaser bin went up in flames in the February fire, Corrigin grain and sheep grower Ashley Jacobs — who got about 56mm — said it was “very good” to get the rain and be able to start their seeding program.
“The last five weeks haven’t been very nice on the farm, a lot of it’s been blowing and looking a bit like the Sahara Desert,” he said.
“Any windy day and it’s just a dust storm out here, so at least this will stop it for the rest of the year, hopefully.
“Since the moisture conditions are right we’ll get going on canola.”
WA Rainfall Totals March 25 - April 4
Allanooka: 76.2mm
Babakin: 89.9mm
Badgingarra: 110.8mm
Beacon: 59.4mm
Belka East: 76.6mm
Bencubbin: 77.8mm
Burakin: 87.8mm
Canna East: 121.8mm
Cascade NE: 46.2mm
Corrigin: 56.4mm
Corrigin East: 127.8mm
Denmark: 50.6mm
Dragon Rocks: 78.4mm
Dudawa: 96.4mm
Eneabba: 112mm
Gnowangerup: 69.8mm
Highbury East: 54.8mm
Hyden: 63.8mm
Kalannie: 99mm
Kellerberrin: 102mm
Koorda: 128.6mm
Kondinin: 70.8mm
Lake King: 74.8mm
Manypeaks: 78.4mm
Moora NW: 142.8mm
Narrikup: 75.8mm
Narrogin: 24.4mm
Northcliffe: 101.2mm
Nyabing: 74.2mm
Ongerup: 68.4mm
Pemberton: 65.8mm
Pindar South: 74.8mm
Salmon Gums: 37.2mm
West River: 50mm
Woodanilling: 40mm
York East: 40.6mm
Yuna NE: 96.4mm
