Fourth-generation NSW dairy farmer Paul Weir will share his insights on “resilience and rebuilding” at WA’s largest annual dairy conference and exhibition next month. Western Dairy’s 2024 Dairy Innovation Day will be held at Melville Park in Brunswick Junction, where producers will have access to the latest information on agricultural innovation in the field. Mr Weir made headlines during the 2022 Lismore floods when footage of his cows being swept away went viral. He will deliver his tale of resilience and rebuilding at a time when farmer mental health remains an issue of national concern. “As farmers we all go through challenges – flood, drought, fires,” Mr Weir said. “It’s how we respond to challenges that defines us.” Dairy Australia feeding and farm systems lead Karen Romano will also speak on the day, fresh from her success in coordinating Dairy Australia’s 2024 Raising the Roof event, held in the Hunter Valley in February. Ms Romano will discuss the new Farm Systems Evaluator tool created by Dairy Australia, which assesses a farm’s readiness to adopt new systems involving feeding and housing infrastructure. In response to managing the effects of climate change, it is believed that by 2030 approximately 40 per cent of Australia’s milk production will likely come from cows housed in contained housing facilities, and more herds will be partially accommodated under large shelters. Dairy Australia development and regional adaptation lead Cathy Ashby will present a progress update on the WA carbon calculator pilot, which was launched at the last Dairy Innovation Day at Ravenhill Pastoral in Narrikup. “The pilot has provided some fantastic insights into how different dairy farm management practices influence their overall emissions baseline,” Ms Ashby said. “WA farmers are leading the Australian dairy industry with regard to knowing and understanding their carbon number.” Co-custodians of historic former dairy Melville Park since 2021, husband-and-wife team David Doepel and Barbara Connell will also speak at the event, outlining their plans for the space. Dairy Innovation Day will be held on Thursday, May 16, from 9am to 3:30pm, with attendance free. Visit https://dairyinnovationday2024.eventbrite.com.au to register.