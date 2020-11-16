When rodeo comes to the gold mining town of Boddington, the crowd rush is on and this year it was in record numbers with 8200 seeking a claim to watch the spills and thrills of the sport.

The Boddington Lions Rodeo, held on Saturday, November 11, entertained a huge crowd to a full, 20-event action-packed day, with a record 176 competitor entries.

From the grand opening with horse riders carrying an array of national flags to commemorate the history of rodeo, to the bucking rough stock, it was a non-stop adrenaline rush of excitement.

The Australian Bushman’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association affiliated annual event also had competitors seeking valuable points to go towards State titles.

Camera Icon Rodeo competitors Mark Maxwell and Maverick De Burgh. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Shane and Nicola Kelliher, of Wandering, with their children Annabelle, 12, Lucille, 10, Johnny, 5, and David, 14 Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Mark Lawless and Shauna Lawless, of Dublin, Caroline Meeusen, of Baldivis and Brad Woolley, of Baldivis. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Camera Icon Remmi Anderson, of Goomalling, Erin Hourigan, of Wongan Hills, and Amy Borgward, of Perth. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Maddison Dixen, Slade Robinson, Nathan Marc, and Madison Ramm, all of Baldivis. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon WA Rodeo Queen Angela Whelan, 20, of Nirimba, WA Mini Princess Aliyah Jacklin, 11, of Bindoon, and WA Rodeo Princess Charlotte Johnson, 16, of Baldivis. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Rodeo competitors Cody Lambert and his daughter Stacey Lambert, of Bullsbrook. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon John Skipworth, of Heathridge, Erin O'Connor, of Clarkson, Zoe Curti, of Mandurah, and Stacey Gardyne, of Perth. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Holly Simpson, of Fremantle, Maddy Brockman, of Fremantle, Neroli Weatherhead, of Busselton, and Brendan Evans, of Trigg. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Gemma Johnston, of Perth and Padraig O' Mahony, of Perth Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Michelle Colfer, of Perth, Paul Fox, of Leederville, Tadhg Dalton, of Fremantle, and Aimee Etherington, of Perth. Credit: Countryman