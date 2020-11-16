thewest.com.au

Rodeo ropes ‘em in for record crowd

Headshot of Bob Garnant
Bob GarnantCountryman
Email Bob Garnant
Rodeo competitors Duane Fuller and Glen Potter.
Camera IconRodeo competitors Duane Fuller and Glen Potter. Credit: Countryman

When rodeo comes to the gold mining town of Boddington, the crowd rush is on and this year it was in record numbers with 8200 seeking a claim to watch the spills and thrills of the sport.

The Boddington Lions Rodeo, held on Saturday, November 11, entertained a huge crowd to a full, 20-event action-packed day, with a record 176 competitor entries.

From the grand opening with horse riders carrying an array of national flags to commemorate the history of rodeo, to the bucking rough stock, it was a non-stop adrenaline rush of excitement.

The Australian Bushman’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association affiliated annual event also had competitors seeking valuable points to go towards State titles.

Rodeo competitors Mark Maxwell and Maverick De Burgh.
Camera IconRodeo competitors Mark Maxwell and Maverick De Burgh. Credit: Countryman
Shane and Nicola Kelliher, of Wandering, with their children Annabelle, 12, Lucille, 10, Johnny, 5, and David, 14
Camera IconShane and Nicola Kelliher, of Wandering, with their children Annabelle, 12, Lucille, 10, Johnny, 5, and David, 14 Credit: Countryman
Mark Lawless and Shauna Lawless, of Dublin, Caroline Meeusen, of Baldivis and Brad Woolley, of Baldivis.
Camera IconMark Lawless and Shauna Lawless, of Dublin, Caroline Meeusen, of Baldivis and Brad Woolley, of Baldivis. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman, Bob Garnant
Remmi Anderson, of Goomalling, Erin Hourigan, of Wongan Hills, and Amy Borgward, of Perth.
Camera IconRemmi Anderson, of Goomalling, Erin Hourigan, of Wongan Hills, and Amy Borgward, of Perth. Credit: Countryman
Maddison Dixen, Slade Robinson, Nathan Marc, and Madison Ramm, all of Baldivis.
Camera IconMaddison Dixen, Slade Robinson, Nathan Marc, and Madison Ramm, all of Baldivis. Credit: Countryman
WA Rodeo Queen Angela Whelan, 20, of Nirimba, WA Mini Princess Aliyah Jacklin, 11, of Bindoon, and WA Rodeo Princess Charlotte Johnson, 16, of Baldivis.
Camera IconWA Rodeo Queen Angela Whelan, 20, of Nirimba, WA Mini Princess Aliyah Jacklin, 11, of Bindoon, and WA Rodeo Princess Charlotte Johnson, 16, of Baldivis. Credit: Countryman
Rodeo competitors Cody Lambert and his daughter Stacey Lambert, of Bullsbrook.
Camera IconRodeo competitors Cody Lambert and his daughter Stacey Lambert, of Bullsbrook. Credit: Countryman
John Skipworth, of Heathridge, Erin O'Connor, of Clarkson, Zoe Curti, of Mandurah, and Stacey Gardyne, of Perth.
Camera IconJohn Skipworth, of Heathridge, Erin O'Connor, of Clarkson, Zoe Curti, of Mandurah, and Stacey Gardyne, of Perth. Credit: Countryman
Holly Simpson, of Fremantle, Maddy Brockman, of Fremantle, Neroli Weatherhead, of Busselton, and Brendan Evans, of Trigg.
Camera IconHolly Simpson, of Fremantle, Maddy Brockman, of Fremantle, Neroli Weatherhead, of Busselton, and Brendan Evans, of Trigg. Credit: Countryman
Gemma Johnston, of Perth and Padraig O' Mahony, of Perth
Camera IconGemma Johnston, of Perth and Padraig O' Mahony, of Perth Credit: Countryman
Michelle Colfer, of Perth, Paul Fox, of Leederville, Tadhg Dalton, of Fremantle, and Aimee Etherington, of Perth.
Camera IconMichelle Colfer, of Perth, Paul Fox, of Leederville, Tadhg Dalton, of Fremantle, and Aimee Etherington, of Perth. Credit: Countryman
Aine Ni-Sheaghdha, of Claremont, and Aoife Seery, of Fremantle.
Camera IconAine Ni-Sheaghdha, of Claremont, and Aoife Seery, of Fremantle. Credit: Countryman

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us