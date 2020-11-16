When rodeo comes to the gold mining town of Boddington, the crowd rush is on and this year it was in record numbers with 8200 seeking a claim to watch the spills and thrills of the sport.
The Boddington Lions Rodeo, held on Saturday, November 11, entertained a huge crowd to a full, 20-event action-packed day, with a record 176 competitor entries.
From the grand opening with horse riders carrying an array of national flags to commemorate the history of rodeo, to the bucking rough stock, it was a non-stop adrenaline rush of excitement.
The Australian Bushman’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association affiliated annual event also had competitors seeking valuable points to go towards State titles.