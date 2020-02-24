Home
Seed of Light adds to accolades

Cally DupeCountryman
Laconik is a company that is combining data science and artificial intelligence to provide agriculture based solutions to improve on-farm fertiliser management. Pictured are co-founders Wayne Pluske and Darren Hughes.
Camera IconLaconik is a company that is combining data science and artificial intelligence to provide agriculture based solutions to improve on-farm fertiliser management. Pictured are co-founders Wayne Pluske and Darren Hughes. Credit: - Justin Benson-Cooper / The West Australian

Wayne Pluske is the co-founder of Laconik — a company combining data science and artificial intelligence to provide solutions to improve on-farm fertiliser manager.

Now, Mr Pluskehas another accolade to add to his belt, as the recipient of the annual Grains Research Development Corporation western region Seed of Light Award.

The business owner was bestowed the award today during the first hour of GRDC grains research updates at Crown Perth today.

Initiated in 1999, the award is presented each year to someone who makes a significant contribution to communicating the outcomes of research and development in WA.

Previous recipients include Kalannie farmer Bob Nixon, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development senior research officer Mark Seymour, DPIRD research officer Stephen Davies, and ConsultAg agronomist Gavin Knell.

Full report in this Thursday’s Countryman.

