Farmers and academics gathered at the University of WA on July 20 for UWA’s annual Institute of Agriculture Industry Forum.

This year’s theme, Navigating the Global Agricultural Marketplace in the Indian Ocean Rim, shone the spotlight on the latest agricultural advances being made in India and Indonesia.

UWA Hackett Professor of Agriculture Kadambot Siddique introduced proceedings, followed by presentations from WA shadow agriculture and food minister Colin de Grussa, and keynote speaker Stephen Smith.

Formerly Australia’s minister for foreign affairs and defence, Professor Smith is now chair of the UWA Public Policy Institute Advisory Board and a board member of the Perth USAsia Centre.

Other presenters included India-based technology strategist Deepak Pareek, who is chief executive of agriculture market intelligence firm AgriWatch; Nokaning broadacre farm director Jules Alvaro; Indonesia’s Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, Sally Deane; and Arthur River and Kalgan farmer Brad Wooldridge.

The illuminating talks were followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A, as well as the customary sundowner.