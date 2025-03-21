Kojonup farmer Steve McGuire has been named the new president of WAFarmers, taking the reins from John Hassell who has stepped down after a “wonderful” four years. With his voice shaking, Mr Hassell addressed dozens of farmers at the organisation’s annual general meeting in Perth on March 21, paying tribute to the organisation’s members and paid staff. The Pingelly farmer said he had become “good friends” with the WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington, and its staff Melanie Tolich, Julie Lloyd and Laura Stocker. “The members have become outstanding, I have become very good friends with Trevor, Melanie, Julie and Laura,” Mr Hassell said. “And to my family, I am pleased to say nearly all of them are here, and have all stepped up to the plate in a really big way in the farm and it would not have been possible for me to be president without them. “Thank you for a wonderful four years, we have a great future and we will never stop… so onwards and upwards.” Mr McGuire has served as the organisation’s vice-president since 2019, and was voted in by WAFarmers members. Ahead of the meeting,, Mr McGuire said he had the time and drive to take on the role. “Farmers need a voice... I am passionate about the industry, farmers are underrated,” he said. “It is so important there is a WA voice on the national stage.” He said he had simplified his farm business in recent years to allow himself the capacity to take on the role, leasing out his cropping land and hiring a staffer to help with his 6000-head sheep business. “Being the WAFarmers president is not a full-time job, but you have to be full-time available,” Mr McGuire said. “I understand that this role is not about the thanks or applause, it is for the small wins.” The WAFarmers constitution states its president can only serve two two-year terms, meaning Mr Hassell reached the end of his tenure this year. He plans to retain his role as National Farmers’ Federation vice-president. Mr Hassell said he was “really proud” to have served two full terms, and he believed was the first time that had occurred since Badgingarra farmer Dale Park stepped down after the same length of tenure in 2016. He said it had been an honour to serve as president at a time when he believed farmer advocacy was more important than ever. During the past two years, WAFarmers has actively consulted and campaigned on issues regarding the Federal Government’s live sheep export ban and the WA Government’s gun reform, among other issues. “I have given it my best shot . . . I am proud of what I have achieved,” Mr Hassell said. “We have faced an avalanche of issues over a sustained amount of time. “It has become quite public-facing . . . we have been very public about what we do, and that has helped us pick up new members.” Mr Hassell said he supported Mr McGuire’s nomination, saying he was a “strong candidate”. The eight-person WAFarmers board also includes four elected board members — Duncan Young, Mark Fowler, Jessie Davis and Michael Partridge — along with skills-based directors Elizabeth Jackson and Michael Tarling.