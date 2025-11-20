The inaugural Toodyay Rodeo delivered a spectacular day of family entertainment at the town’s racecourse, where extensive earthworks — completed in partnership with the Toodyay Race Club — helped create one of WA’s newest and best arenas. Hosted by Double Barrel Entertainment owners Mark and Jo Kestel, the November 15 event was promoted as “being one hell of a ride.” Mr Kestel said that “mountains were moved to make it happen” and credited Toodyay Race Club president Stephen Ferguson and his committee team for their crucial support. “It was a whole community effort to get this event up and running — we are truly grateful,” he said. Shire of Toodyay president Michael McKeown officially opened the rodeo before a comfortable capacity crowd of 4500, who cheered through the thrills and spills of the full 20-event program conducted by the Australian Bushmen’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association. A total of 280 competitors contested WA and national point standings. New South Wales cowboy Ty Parkinson led the results with a Rope and Tie win in 12.22 seconds. Previously sitting second in the national standings, Parkinson also placed second in the Open Bull Ride and fourth in the race for the 2025 Australian All Round Cowboy title. NSW cowboy Clayton Miners claimed the Open Bull Ride title at Toodyay, scoring 81 points out of a possible 100. Steer wrestler Reece Jasper, currently ranked 10th nationally, may climb the standings after his Toodyay victory, completing his run in five seconds by capturing and wrestling a steer to the ground. The brave competitor captured a steer off the back of his horse, grabbing it by the horns to wrestle it to the ground, a practice that goes back to ancient Greece in bull-fighting events known as taruokathapsia. Darling Downs competitor Cooper Maxwell, 16, performed strongly as he and his father, Mark Maxwell, secured their first Team Roping win in 7.77 seconds — an achievement that will boost Cooper’s national standings for the Australian All Round Junior Cowboy title. Onslow rider Bryce McLean added valuable points with a score of 71 in the Juvenile 14 to U18 Steer Ride. Gingin cowboy Coby McCarthy, sitting second nationally, claimed the 11 to U14 Steer Ride event and may further improve his standing, while Byford rider Archie Wardlow won the 8 to U11 Steer Ride, strengthening his own rise from second place on the national list. Bindoon cowgirl Amanda Oversby also added valuable national points by tying in the Ladies Breakaway Roping event, sharing the win with Melissa Maxwell, both finishing on 2.72 seconds. In the Ladies Open Barrel Race, Dongara’s Sally Latham was fastest with a time of 18.407 seconds, while Gingin cowgirl Tenika McCarthy won the Novice Horse Barrel Race in 17.82 seconds. Double Barrel Entertainment will return to the new racecourse venue on January 31 for Bull Ride & Aerial Bikes and Bands. The Kestels will host the Brunswick Rodeo on Saturday, November 25, at the town’s showgrounds. To find out more, visit doublebarrelentertainment.com.au