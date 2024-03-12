The Australian Meat Industry Council has endorsed mandatory video surveillance systems for processing facilities registered with the peak industry body’s animal welfare certification system. The Australian Livestock Processing Industry Animal Welfare Certification System, commonly known as AAWCS, is an independently audited certification program that monitors livestock processors’ adherence to Australia’s animal welfare standards to promote humane processing. According to AMIC, the program covers more than 80 per cent of sheep, cattle and pigs processed in Australia, with many end-users having adopted the program as a commercial requirement. The decision to mandate video surveillance in AAWCS-certified livestock processing facilities comes after consultations between AAWCS and RSPCA Australia. With AMIC’s decision, all abattoirs registered with AAWCS will need to have functional VSS installed in their facilities from 2026 onwards to monitor livestock handling from the point of receival through to the point of slaughter. AMIC chairman Tom Maguire said the news had shown how the Australian meat industry prioritised animal welfare and transparency. “This decision by AMIC’s National Processor Council highlights that the Australian meat industry views animal welfare as a core pillar of doing business,” he said. “As demonstrated by having RSPCA Australia CEO Richard Mussell speak at our Meat Processing and Export Conference in October 2023, industry is happy to engage respectable animal welfare organisations to discuss ways to achieve better outcomes.” Mr Maguire said as the industry continued to provide greater transparency, AMIC would continue to call on State and Federal governments and regulators to have zero tolerance towards vigilante groups that trespass and illegally capture footage. “Organisations that promote such activity to drive their own agendas should also be sidelined from legitimate forums designed to improve animal welfare,” he said. “The red meat industry is dedicated to transparency and high standards that Australian consumers and our international trading partners demand.” AMIC has strongly encouraged all processing establishments to join AAWCS, however, also acknowledges not all facilities have the personnel and systems in place to meet the program’s requirements. AMIC will establish a drafting committee comprising of RSPCA and other experts over the coming months to update AAWCS’ standards and work through changes to the program.