Five people died on Western Australian farms in 2024 — more than double the number recorded in 2023 — according to new national figures revealing a disturbing rise in fatalities across the agricultural sector. The 2025 Safer Farms Report, released this week as part of National Farm Safety Week, showed the WA spike from two to five deaths followed a national surge in on-farm deaths, with 72 lives lost across Australia last year. The report, based on the 2024 calendar year, revealed New South Wales topped the national toll with 19 deaths. This was followed by Queensland (18), Victoria (10), Western Australia (5), South Australia and Tasmania (2 each), and the Northern Territory (1). For the first time, side-by-side vehicles were the leading cause of national farm deaths, surpassing tractors and quad bikes. Fourteen people died in side-by-side vehicle incidents in 2024, compared to just four the previous year. Men accounted for more than 87 per cent of fatalities, and nearly two-thirds of those killed were aged 45 or older. Children under 15 were involved in 11 per cent of fatal incidents. More than 130 serious injuries — including amputations, fractures, and hospitalisations — were recorded nationally last year. Farmsafe Australia chair Felicity Richards said this year’s theme — Second Chances – Who Knows How Many You’ll Get? — showed farm safety was not just about preventing worst-case scenarios, but recognising the warning signs before they escalated. “So many incidents are preceded by a ‘close call’ — a moment when we got lucky,” she said. “But unless we talk about what almost happened and what we did differently afterwards, we’re missing one of the most powerful tools to change behaviour.” The figures have renewed pressure on the State Government to implement recommendations from a 2023 inquiry into agricultural safety, which followed 12 farm-related deaths in the 12 months to June 2022. Two people were killed in WA farms in the 2023 calendar year, and five in 2024. WorkSafe industrial and regional director Jaime Rebelo said the reduction in farm deaths during the past two years was a “step in the right direction” but could not encourage complacency. He urged farmers and industry to engage with Worksafe and utilise the resources and advice on its website, and speak to their peers about farm safety. SafeFarms WA executive officer Stephen Brown said while the number of deaths had reduced during the past two years, the number of significant injuries obtained on-farm were “extremely concerning”. He said data showed there were 300 serious injuries across the agricultural sector in WA alone in 2023-24. He classified a serious injury as one that required attention from a doctor or medical professional within 48 hours of the even, and urged farmers to set time aside to review their on-farm training, inductions, safety, to check for “anything that could be a risk”. “These are people who have been seriously injured, but now do have a second chance… or a third, or a fourth,” Mr Brown said. “The impact of a serious injury on a farming operation and an individual cannot be underestimated. “National Farm Safety Week is a reminder – after seeding and before we go into shearing and harvesting – to review your entire on-farm operation for potential risks.” National Farm Safety Week runs from July 21 to 26. .