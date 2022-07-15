WA meat processing giant Craig Mostyn Group has made its first power move since taking control of V&V Walsh, appointing Wayne Crofts as its new chief executive on Monday.

An industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, Mr Crofts replaces Patrick Walsh who vacated the role in February but remains in an advisory role.

Mr Crofts will start the new role at the Fremantle-based group on October 3.

CMG executive chair Neil Kearney described Mr Crofts as a “values-based leader” who was “agile and quick to understand business drivers and key decision points”.

“Wayne has significant experience in delivering sustainable growth in differing market conditions, from mature high share businesses to transitional change and turnaround,” Mr Kearney said.

“He is WA born and educated, and has his own sustainable beef and lamb farming operation in Lower Chittering, which means he truly understands the cycle of paddock to plate and the challenges and opportunities within.”

Mr Crofts has commercial and industry experience spanning the retail, convenience, agribusiness and industrial sectors, both domestically and internationally.

His latest role was as chief executive of Brindle Group, which owns and operates The Good Grocer Supermarkets and various retail businesses on Rottnest Island.

He has previously held leadership roles at Wesfarmers Group and was chief executive of one of Australia’s biggest seed companies, Heritage Seeds (now Barenbrug Australia).

Camera Icon Craig Mostyn Group executive chair Neil Kearney. Credit: Ian Munro / The West Australian

“Wayne is well placed to lead the company, bringing to life our vision for a strong food and protein business with a desire to grow jobs and exports for WA,” Mr Kearney said.

“His appointment comes at an exciting time for CMG, following our recent merger with V&V Walsh and in the lead up to our 100th year anniversary next year.”

CMG has grown to become WA’s largest vertically integrated pork, lamb and beef business, with east coast seafood operations including three abalone farms.

It includes the Linley Valley Pork brand, WA’s largest integrated pork supplier, which operates five farms and processes 14,000 pigs a week at its Wooroloo abattoir.

V&V Walsh includes the Amelia Park Lamb and Beef brand and is one of WA’s biggest lamb and beef exporters.

It also runs one of Australia’s biggest meat processing plants at Bunbury.

CMG bought 50 per cent of V&V Walsh in 2017, before purchasing the final half last month.

The merger, which took effect on July 1, brought together both entities into one company operating multiple facilities, creating one of WA’s largest agribusinesses.

The V&V Walsh brand will continue to be used in export markets and it will be business as usual for both companies’ various divisions including farms, feedlots and abattoirs.