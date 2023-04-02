The WA Nationals have accused Mark McGowan of “throwing in the towel” on live sheep exports and urged him to be as vocal on opposing the Albanese Government’s proposed ban as he was in getting the State’s fair share of the GST.

In State Parliament last week, deputy opposition leader Peter Rundle tabled a petition with 2200 signatures calling on the Premier and WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis to “demand” the Federal Government abandon plans to phase out live exports.

The proposed ban is set to occur in the next term of government, with WA most affected by the move with 97 per cent of the nation’s live exports hailing from the west and sheep farmers arguing it is an important part of the agricultural industry.

Mr Rundle acknowledged Mark McGowan did not support ending the industry and had said improvements in the trade had worked and were appropriate.

“We now need to see an actual demonstration of his support by rejecting the proposed ban publicly and vocally,” he said.

Mr Rundle said he believed the State Government was “backing down in its resolve” and that Mr McGowan should show similar passion as he did over the issue of GST

Under a Morrison Government deal, WA will receive 70c of every GST dollar raised from the 2022-23 financial year, with the WA Premier at regular loggerheads with his eastern states counterparts over their respective state’s share of GST revenue.

“If this was about the GST, he wouldn’t just do nothing, he would be going to Canberra and demanding the government changes course,” Mr Rundle said.

WA Nationals shadow agriculture minister Colin de Grussa called on the WA Government to “do their job” and stand up for the industry.

“The petition is aimed at our State Government... to make sure they are doings everything they can to advocate for industry,” he said.

“It calls for them to make sure they are advocating for industry form a federal perspective... I don’t think the State Government has done enough, they have thrown the towel in.

“They have said the Federal Government has made a decision, despite the fact our WA Agriculture Minister and Premier have said they support industry... they have not demonstrated they have pushed hard in Canberra.

“You can bet that if this was an issue about GST, they would be strongly advocating. Because it is about sheep, they are not doing their job.”

The State Government-targeted petition was launched in February, with Mr Grussa claiming signatories also included people not involved with agriculture.

It is one of two circulating, with O’Connor MP Rick Wilson, WA Senator Slade Brockman and Agriculture Region MP Steve Martin last month launching a Federal Government-targeted petition against the ban, collecting more than 1000 signatures in four days.

Camera Icon Workers load sheep onto the livestock carrier Al Messilah at Fremantle Port. Thursday, October 6, 2022. Credit: Adam Poulsen/Countryman / RegionalHUB

Mr de Grussa said it was expected WA’s sheep flock would decrease by 40 per cent if the live sheep trade was banned.

“We have had expressions of concern from people not involved in agriculture... they are concerned government could shut down an industry just because they don’t like it,” Mr de Grussa said.

“Live sheep exports are just part of the industry and this will have a devastating impact.”

Regional Development Minister Don Punch said the Premier, along with the wider State Government, had been consistent in their position.

“We have publicly stated on countless occasions that the current rules are appropriate,” Mr Punch said.

“When high-profile issues arose in 2017 and 2018, and they were high profile, the state government called for better standards that would allow live sheep export to continue.

“Our position on live export is clear: we support the continuation of the live sheep trade outside the northern summer period by reputable operators, on modern ships with a credible and transparent regulatory regime.

“This includes additional vet checks and monitoring. All reports that we receive suggest that these measures have worked well.”

Mr Punch said Federal Labor had taken its position to the last election and had won a mandate.

Mr Rundle said uncertainty in the industry had already resulted in the declining price of sheep and with less ships departing, farmers were already struggling to find sellers for excess sheep.

The petition is still available for signing with an updated version expected to be tabled in coming months.