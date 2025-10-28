Harvest is right around the corner for Wickepin farmer David Lange who is putting the finishing touches on his hay production and gearing up to begin desiccating canola. Mr Lange expects to finish baling around November 1 and November 2, and expects to start harvest about November 7. “I definitely haven’t started harvest, just the process of getting organised to start desiccating canola,” he said. Hay yields are higher than expected for Mr Lange, who has baled about 3000 hay bales. Seeding for Mr Lange started between April 15 and April 20, starting with GM canola at his home farm near Narrogin before planting lupins and canola — then cereals — at Wickepin, eventually finishing seeding on May 20. Mr Lange planted 400ha of wheat, 400ha of oats, 300ha of hay, 200ha of lupins, 600ha of canola, and 700ha of barley across 2600ha this season. He also has 2000 breeding sheep that are equally split between Merinos mated to Merinos and White Suffolks mated to Merinos, for wool and sheepmeat. “We increased our (sheep) numbers this year — (we have) slowly taken on a bit of extra lease country, and we’ve been pretty lucky,” Mr Lange said. “It played out the way we saw it — that there would be an upside in the sheep market.” Mr Lange said weed control “is always a challenge” and said some crops had been affected by weeds during the year but had been minimised by a handy team of agronomists and the increased sheep flock. “There’s probably a few more spots that have come up dirtier later this year that we just didn’t quite get the control with our pre-seeding knockdowns and pre-emergenct herbicides at seeding time,” he said. “Our agronomists are pretty switched on and pretty helpful in combating those things . . . I think buying a few more sheep has definitely been handy — they’ve definitely paid their way this year.” Mr Lange said the Wickepin farm had experienced a good amount of rainfall throughout the season, with the Narrogin farm experiencing “patchy” canola and well-performing crop varieties — catching up in rainfall as the season progressed. “We definitely had a handful of frost — nothing to really write home about,” he said. “I don’t think we missed of any of the above 25ml rainfall events, we didn’t see any of that. “Our canola was patchy at home but out here, east of Wickepin, has been quite good. “We’ve been very lucky, once it started raining back in the beginning of June — it hasn’t stopped raining. “The crops are looking very handy across the farm — and at home we always get more rain at home, and the varieties are doing quite well.” Mr Lange said he has stayed “pretty mainstream” with crop varieties, and used this season to try out GM canola with positive results. “We’ve not been in too much of a hurry to get on board with it,” he said. “It’s been very handy to have multiple options of timing for grass control in those bits of canola. “We’re pretty convinced, as I think everyone is now, with hybrids in canola and the potential they have — you’ve just got to keep feeding them and they seem to yield. “I think it’s worth getting out of bed every morning, coming out to the paddock and having a crack.”