Imitation is the greatest form of flattery. That was the reaction of the Keep the Sheep movement to a counter campaign supporting the live sheep ban being launched in WA last week. It is clear these groups based outside of WA are looking on with envy at the success of the Keep the Sheep campaign. They are worried about the real impact it is having on voters in WA and the fact West Australians wholeheartedly support their farmers. It is worth taking a moment to look under the bonnet of the disingenuous “Keep the Sheep Here” campaign to see that it is in fact a front for vegan activists. Their media release issued by a PR firm with offices in Surry Hills, Collins St in Melbourne and Canberra. The authoriser of the campaign website is a former South Australian Animal Justice Party candidate who is a vegan activist supportive of the Dominion movement. This is a movement backed by the Farm Transparency Project, a group run by extremist Chris Delforce, that has illegally invaded farms and abattoirs across Australia. Margo Andrae, the CEO of Australian Pork Limited, the pig industry’s research and development body, went on the parliamentary record in Senate Estimates in May 2023 stating that farmers were not safe to go down to their sheds for fear of activist activity. She also outlined how Farm Transparency activists had harassed APL staff by calling them murderers on social media, persistently calling their phones and even trespassing into the APL offices by posing as tradies before harassing staff. Farm Transparency gained headlines earlier this week when they dumped dead piglets on the doorstep of the Victorian Premier’s office. Dead piglets that had been collected by trespassing on to farms, risking their safety and the biosecurity of these properties. All of this in protest of the gassing of pigs, a slaughter method that is fact endorsed by the RSPCA as being humane. Yet “Keep the Sheep Here” seeks to have West Australians believe they are supportive of creating jobs locally in the meat processing industry. Their behaviour demonstrates they are anything but supportive of the processing industry We know more will not be the outcome if this policy is implemented — it will in fact cost jobs and decimate WA‘s sheep industry. The real Keep the Sheep office even received a report from a farmer this week that their property had been trespassed on by an activist to vandalise their Keep the Sheep banner. Sadly, these are the sorts of groups the Albanese Government has aligned with in seeking to implement their ban on live sheep exports. By acquiescing to their demands and parroting their arguments they are only emboldening these extremists. Fortunately, we know that WA voters are wise to these tactics and know the real Keep the Sheep campaign is backed by WA farmers and their families, sheep breeders, truckies, shearers, local governments, and their communities. We can agree with their campaign on one front — this will be an issue for WA during the Federal election. There has never been a more important time to support the WA sheep industry. To do otherwise is to give in to extremism. Mark Harvey-Sutton is the chief executive officer of the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council