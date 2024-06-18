Jackie Jarvis has admitted sheep farmers are already “doing it tough” because of Federal Labor’s looming live export ban, as the WA Agriculture Minister pleads with producers to “reach out” for mental health support. It comes as the Blue Tree Project today launches a massive State Government-funded tour of regional WA, with 16 stops planned over the coming month. Ms Jarvis said the Albanese Government’s plan to shut down live sheep exports in 2028 — coupled with “challenging” seasonal conditions — was directly responsible for rock-bottom confidence in the industry. “Our Government knows farmers and regional communities across WA have been doing it tough because of the challenging season and future uncertainty of markets,” Ms Jarvis told Countryman. “I know morale especially amongst sheep producers remains low due to a combination of challenging conditions and the Federal Government’s announcement.” The roadshow starts in the Wheatbelt town of Brookton and will span more than 1000km, from Mingenew in the north to Esperance in the south, bringing “essential mental health support” to communities across WA’s farming heartland. It’s being funded with a $250,000 grant from the Cook Government’s $2 million Dry Season Relief Package, after $8.6m was allocated in last month’s State Budget to support drought-affected farmers. “This regional tour will help our rural towns feel more connected through fun events and empowering speakers, but importantly facilitate a better understanding of mental health and the services available,” Ms Jarvis said. “We must all work together to break down barriers and encourage people to reach out for support.” The roadshow aims to break down stigma, foster connection and spark open conversations, with activities including blue tree paintings, discussion panels, sporting events and quiz nights. Blue Tree Project founder and chief executive Kendall Whyte said the charity was “excited to get boots on the ground”. “Our origins are country-based, so we know as well as anyone how tough it can be for regional townships, especially farming communities, during times of pressure,” she said. “This tour and the mental health training that follows will allow us to provide a layer of support that otherwise wouldn’t exist.” Federal Labor last month introduced legislation in the House of Representatives to end live sheep exports by sea from May 2028, after taking the policy to the last two elections. But the WA Government has refused to back the ban, with Ms Jarvis and Premier Roger Cook reaffirming their support for the embattled industry. Ms Jarvis has also vowed to travel to Canberra “in coming weeks” to meet with her Federal counterpart Murray Watt “to further advocate for our farmers”. “We sympathise with our hardworking farmers, and our Government has been clear from the start — we do not support the live export ban,” she said earlier this month. The Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea Bill has yet to progress to the Senate, after Senator Watt referred the legislation to a parliamentary inquiry that held public hearings in Canberra and Northam last week. The inquiry was announced on June 4, leaving stakeholders with just one week to prepare their arguments, and the committee is set to deliver its recommendations by June 21. WA is the only State that exports live sheep by sea, with the trade worth $77m in 2022-23 according to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.