Cash for cruelty allegations against Animals Australia have once again been thrust into the spotlight after Liberal Member for O’Connor Rick Wilson used parliamentary privilege to read a letter penned for Agriculture Minister Murray Watt into the official Hansard. The letter, dated November 27, was signed by Mr Wilson and colleague Senator Slade Brockman and called on Mr Watt to “sever all official ties” between the Government and Animals Australia by “immediately removing” them from the Live Export Animal Welfare Advisory Group. Mr Wilson said in Federal Parliament on November 28 that Animals Australia used a business model based around the use of “visual footage, sometimes paid for with large sums of money, to attack legitimate agricultural industries and undermine public trust in agriculture”. “Animals Australia uses photographs and videos of animals in distress to raise donations,” he said. “This money is then used to acquire new footage of animals suffering. “This cycle is for the sole purpose of de-legitimising agricultural, particularly livestock production.” The letter spelled out details of “significant evidence in the public domain” that Animals Australia had paid more than $100,000 to the key witness and “whistle blower” Fazal Ullah, in the case against Emanuel Exports for alleged animal welfare breaches on board the Awassi Express in 2017. A case that was dropped by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development on November 14 in the Perth Magistrates Court, citing it was no longer in the public interest to pursue a conviction. Mr Wilson said the funds were supplied to Mr Ullah “before, during and after his time on the Awassi Express”. “This money provides a considerable financial incentive to produce footage of animals suffering, especially when the wage for a deckhand is less than US$500 per month on these vessels,” he said. He said an email trail between AA and Mr Ullah provided evidence to support his claims. He said a former shipmate of Mr Ullah’s, in a sworn affidavit, “supported the allegations of cash for cruelty”, emphasising that “many of the issues shown in the footage were Fazal’s responsibility”. Mr Wilson said if Mr Watt continued to allow AA “a privileged position” in discussions with the department, “then you share their moral culpability”. “The fact they have a special place at the table with DAFF legitimises their activities, and their attacks upon agriculture,” he said. “Animals Australia’s campaigns are scurrilous, morally indefensible and based around a fund-raising model that cannot be justified in civil society. “By disassociating from Animals Australia, the Department can reaffirm its stance as a global leader in animal welfare and uphold the integrity of Australia’s agricultural sector.” Mr Wilson said the issue had reached a fork in the road and it was time for the Government to decide if it was going to align itself with animal activists or severing all ties and standing with Australian farmers and exporters. “Minister (Watt) if you choose to stand with the activists you will own every action that comes to light as our investigations continue...and you will lose the confidence of every farmer in Australia,” he said. Minister Watt and Animals Australia were contacted for comment.