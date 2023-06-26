Tributes are flowing in from the agricultural community for former Labor leader and cabinet minister, Simon Crean, who passed away in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday at age 74.

Mr Crean made a significant impact on the Australian agricultural sector during his 23 years in federal politics, where he served as primary industries and energy minister from 1991 to 1993 and trade minister from 2007 to 2010.

National Farmers’ Federation president Fiona Simson said Mr Crean had notable involvement in agriculture, landcare and regional Australia.

“He played a significant role in shaping agricultural policies and was a strong advocate for agriculture, for farmers and for free trade, both during and after his political career,” Ms Simson said..

“He actively supported the land care movement to encourage sustainable land management practices and championed the involvement of farmers and local communities.”

Ms Simson said she was honoured to have worked with Mr Crean across a number of advisory positions and “have always appreciated and respected his support for our industry and the people in it”.

“His efforts have contributed to the advancement of agriculture and the promotion of sustainable development in Australia’s regional areas and for this, he leaves a legacy that will be remembered by farmers.”

Mr Crean was elected to the Victorian seat of Hotham in 1990, which he retained until he retired from politics at the 2013 elected.

During his political career he served as Deputy Prime Minister under Gough Whitlam and led the Australian Labor party from November 2001 to December 2003.

After retiring from politics he was elected chairman of the Australian Livestock Exporters Council in 2014 — and was re-elected in 2016 and 2018, stepping down in February 2020.

ALEC chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton said during his time as trade minister and primary industries minister he was responsible for a range of policies that still benefit the agriculture sector today, not in the least livestock exports.

“He was a strident campaigner for free trade and sought to support industries to reach their potential, understanding the benefit this brought the country and the influence Australia could have on the global stage,” Mr Harvey-Sutton said.

“Mr Crean was a proud Australian and he was once again representing Australia’s interests on the world stage at the time of his passing.”

He said it is a true mark of the man that tributes are flowing from across the political spectrum and from diverse sectors.

“This speaks to Simon’s integrity, intellect and standing as a public figure,” he said.

Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said Mr Crean was always generous with advice for new ministers and “had thoughtful suggestions on agricultural trade and regional development as recently as a few weeks ago”.

Nationals leader and former Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said he was saddened by Mr Crean’s passing, having worked closely with him during his tenure at ALEC.

The Crean family said they were “devastated” by the news and that he was “a fierce advocate for working Australians and dedicated his life to making a difference”.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carole, and daughters Sarah and Emma.