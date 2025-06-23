The Cook Government has quietly reduced $200 KidSport vouchers that help struggling families with the cost of fees and uniforms as cost-of-living support is reined in. The move to reduce the vouchers from $500 to $300 per child to save the Budget bottom line about $20 million over four years has not-for-profit groups worried that poorer children will miss out on extra-curricular activities. “It’s a minimal saving for the Budget but makes such a difference to so many kids,” Centrecare director and Valuing Children Initiative co-founder Tony Pietropiccolo said. “We have nearly 100,000 children living in poverty in WA and the impact of that on their wellbeing is significant . . . they ought to be a central feature of any Budget process. “This particular measure seems to suggest that children are almost secondary considerations.” KidSport vouchers are available for concession card holders only, to cover club fees, uniform or equipment costs. Single mum-of-three Alannah Bickley said the change, and other rising bills, will likely leave her unable to afford both soccer and basketball for her eldest son. She has already moved back in with her father to make ends meet. “We couldn’t afford to continue renting and doing everything else with pretty much nothing left at the end of the pay week,” Ms Bickley said. “It’s a bit unfair because I expected it to be $500 again. “Summer sports registration is usually about September-October and that’s a very short time frame for families with a very tight budget to try and adjust to cover it.” Premier Roger Cook called the boost to $500 an “important” measure to reduce sport participation barriers, when it was announced last August. And only two weeks ago the Government issued a press release celebrating the program’s record, providing $60 million worth of vouchers to about 130,000 children. “We’re really proud as a Government to continue reducing the barriers for families and young people participating in sport,” Treasurer and Sport and Recreation Minister Rita Saffioti said at the time. The program was also included in Ms Saffioti’s Budget day speech six days later, but in both instances she failed to mention that the value of KidSport vouchers will drop from July 1. Instead, the Government is extending use of the scheme to Girl Guides and Scouts — as previously promised by the Opposition. “Since the one-off further increase to the program last year, in 2025-26, the eligibility will be expanded to meet the demand of more eligible groups,” a spokeswoman said on Monday. “For the first time, eligible families with kids participating in Girl Guides and Scouts will be able to access the KidsSport program. “This is an important way of expanding the scheme to support more families and ensure more kids can participate in community sport and recreation. “The KidSport voucher program is just one example of how the Cook Government is helping families with cost-of-living pressures.” Mr Pietropiccolo praised a $28m Budget boost for school breakfast programs, but said that only proved families were still feeling the pinch and KidSport vouchers should remain at $500. “We can’t say to some children, ‘Yes, you can play sport’, and to another young person, ‘No you can’t because your mum and dad are too poor’,” he said.