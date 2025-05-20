Australia’s new Environment Minister Murray Watt is embracing his “fixer” figure in the Albanese Government, vowing to get the North West Shelf “job done” in the same way he oversaw a ban to live sheep exports.

Mr Watt — who took on the environmental portfolio in Anthony Albanese’s recent Cabinet reshuffle — said he would make a “significant” call on Woodside’s controversial gas project by May 31.

Speaking to The West Australian at the weekend, the former Federal Agriculture Minister said he would bring the same “approach” to “get the job done” that he brought to implementing the Albanese Government’s plan to ban live sheep exports by May 2028.

“I think my record does show that I’m someone who can bring different groups together and make decisive decisions and then get matters passed through the Senate,” he said.

“I did that in my agriculture role when it came to live sheep exports — which was a very controversial issue — but we got the job done there.

“And that’s the sort of approach I’ll be taking here, as well.”

Mr Watt previously served as Federal Agriculture Minister from June 2022 until July last year, and during that time oversaw the live export ban pass into law despite opposition from Nationals, Liberal and independent senate.

Mr Watt was the Agriculture Minister when the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024 passed the Senate by 33 votes to 30 after amendments from Opposition and Greens were lost.

He was appointed Environment Minister earlier this month, with Tasmanian MP Julie Collins taking on the agriculture portfolio.

Mr Watt visited WA this week, meeting with WA Premier Roger Cook and his state counterpart Matthew Swinbourn in Perth on Tuesday after the WA Labor leader wrote to the Prime Minister demanding a swift decision.

He was also expected to restart conversations on ‘Nature Positive’ conservation reforms, or the modernising of the 25-ear-old Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Act, fiercely opposed by WA.

While the Federal Government has stalled its verdict, the WA Government has already approved Woodside’s 50-year extension of the North West Shelf project after a six-year assessment. It wants to extend the life of its gas facility in Karratha from 2030 to 2070.

A decision on the plan was delayed twice by former minister Tanya Plibersek before the May Federal election.