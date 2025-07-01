WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis is set to meet the Federally-appointed live sheep export ban transition advocate within weeks after accusations the State Government had “walked away” from the industry.

Shadow agriculture minister Lachlan Hunter came out swinging last month after it was revealed Ms Jarvis had not met the WA-based advocate, Dr Chris Rodwell, since his appointment to the role five months ago.

Dr Rodwell, a former CSIRO staffer, was picked by the Federal Government to facilitate two-way communication between the Commonwealth and farmers affected by Labor’s plan to ban live sheep exports.

A spokeswoman for Ms Jarvis said the Cook Government had been “clear and consistent from the start” in its lack of support for the Federal Government’s planned live sheep export ban and a meeting with Dr Rodwell had been in Ms Jarvis’ diary “for some time”.

She declined to reveal what date and where the meeting would take place, but said it would be “within weeks”.

“We understand the Transition Advocate has met, and is meeting, with a range of stakeholders and industry representatives, including the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, as part of their role,” the spokeswoman said.

“Minister Jarvis has an upcoming meeting with the transition advocate, which has been scheduled for some time.”

Dr Rodwell was appointed as the transition advocate for the Federal Government in January, taking on a role described as Australia’s “most unpopular job” by industry leaders and the Opposition.

Camera Icon Jackie Jarvis is set to meet Dr Chris Rodwell. Credit: Stuart Quinn

Ms Jarvis’ spokeswoman said the State Government had gone in to bat for WA farmers affected by the ban, netting an additional $32.7 million in Federal funding for the transition package after lobbing to have it increased from $107m to $139.7m.

“This additional funding was announced in October and as part of this announcement, the Federal Government committed $43.5m for WA to support processing capacity grants and community wellbeing,” she said.

“A process is under way to contract providers for the $1.5m community wellbeing program, with announcement expected in August.

“Program guidelines for the Commonwealth Government’s $40m processing capacity program are being developed by Rural Business Development Corporation in partnership with the Commonwealth.”

The live sheep export ban is set to come into effect in mid-2028.

Mr Hunter, who is the Central Wheatbelt MLA, said the State Government’s lack of engagement with Dr Rodwell demonstrated it had walked away from the industry.

“It’s shocking that the Agriculture Minster has not bothered to meet with Dr Rodwell after nearly five months,” he said.

“It confirms what we’ve long suspected — WA Labor has walked away from our sheep producers, exporters, and regional communities.

“No State-led plan. No advocacy. No care.

Camera Icon Shadow agriculture minister Lachlan Hunter. Credit: Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

“WA is the home of Australia’s live sheep trade — and Labor has thrown it under the bus.”

Ms Jarvis’ spokeswoman said while the State Government opposed the end of live sheep export, “the Federal legislation has passed”.

“Even the member for Central Wheatbelt acknowledged this ... in the Legislative Assembly, stating ‘to be fair, the Federal Government won the election and has a mandate to end the live sheep trade. It took that to the people and people spoke’,” she said.

“The Cook Government will continue to work with industry and advocate on their behalf for certainty and sustainable future here in WA for meat processing, WA sheep meat and wool producers.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry confirmed Dr Rodwell was scheduled to meet Ms Jarvis regarding the phase-out transition.

“Dr Rodwell has met with a number of State Government representatives and will initiate further meetings as required,” she said.