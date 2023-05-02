The State Opposition is calling for more funding for the regions as the McGowan Government prepares to hand down its State Budget for 2023-24 next week.

Opposition leader and WA Nationals leader Shane Love said there were many issues in the regions including law and order, labour shortages, health, transport, housing and work place health and safety, that urgently needed funding to be addressed.

“The State Government needs to show good faith and put resources into education and programs to improve work place health and safety,” Mr Love said.

“The issues will not improve without the resources available.”

Mr Love said the shortage of doctors and nurses throughout the State was causing hospital servicing issues — especially in Geraldton, Meekatharra and Morawa — and new programs, or an enhancement of existing programs, needed to be made to “ensure public safety” against “rising crime” in some areas.

He said there also needed to be a commitment to invest in road safety with funding in line with the Federal Government to improve level crossings.

Mr Love said the government should take a “holistic approach to grow the regions”, because the lack of housing in regional areas was becoming a major issue of concern.

“For many country towns it has become a real issue,” he said.

“There’s a lack of accommodation to keep trades in town.

“Labour shortages continue because of the lack of housing in areas.”

Last week, the State Premier Mark McGowan announced a record $511 million funding package towards housing and homelessness.

This included $49 million towards a pilot program to partner with community housing organisations to provide 100 supported landlord homes for people experiencing rough sleeping in regional WA.

A total of $16.3 million has also been announced to establish a one-stop family and domestic violence hub in Broome.

The State Budget will be handed down on May 11.