Two men lucky to be alive after head-on crash on gravel road east of Esperance
Police say two men involved in a head-on collision on a gravel road east of Esperance yesterday afternoon are ‘amazingly lucky’ to be alive.
The two drivers, who are local to the region, were travelling on Coolinup Road near Beaumont — about 90km east of the coastal town — when they collided at about 3pm.
An image from the scene shows the shocking damage to one of the vehicles, with the front of a dual-cab ute caved in at the driver’s side, with the wheel fallen off and windows smashed.
Both were conveyed to Esperance hospital with non-life threatening injuries, one via ambulance and the other by a passing motorist before police arrived.
Police issued a warning following the crash reminding drivers to take care on dirt roads.
